Premier League Summer Series: Watch Chelsea, Newcastle, Brighton, Fulham, Brentford, Aston Villa live on Sky Sports

The first-ever Premier League Summer Series in the USA featuring Chelsea, Newcastle, Brighton, Fulham, Brentford and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Five east coast states will host the nine-game friendly tournament from July 23 to 30 in preparation for the new Premier League season.

Each team will play three matches and will not face the same opposition more than once.

Matches will take place at five venues down the east coast: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; Exploria Stadium, Orlando; Red Bull Arena, New Jersey; FedExField, Landover, Maryland.

All kick-off times BST.

Sunday July 23

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion, kick-off 12am BST (Lincoln Financial Field; Philadelphia, PA)



Sunday July 23

Fulham vs Brentford, kick-off 9pm BST (Lincoln Financial Field; Philadelphia, PA)

Monday July 24

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa, kick-off 12am BST (Lincoln Financial Field; Philadelphia, PA)

Wednesday July 26

Brentford vs Brighton, kick-off 10.30pm BST (Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, GA)

Thursday July 27

Fulham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 12am BST (Exploria Stadium; Orlando, FL)

Newcastle United vs Chelsea, kick-off 1.15am BST (Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, GA)

Saturday July 29

Brighton vs Newcastle United, kick-off 12.30am BST (Red Bull Arena; Harrison, New Jersey)

Sunday July 30

Aston Villa vs Brentford, kick-off 5pm BST (FedExField; Landover, Maryland)

Chelsea vs Fulham, kick-off 7.45pm BST (FedExField; Landover, Maryland)

Throughout the 2023/24 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

