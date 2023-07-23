Chelsea 4-3 Brighton: Mauricio Pochettino praises potential of Levi Colwill after Premier League Summer Series win

Mauricio Pochettino said Levi Colwill "can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England" after the young defender impressed in Chelsea's 4-3 Premier League Summer Series win over Brighton.

Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk, Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson were on target in the encouraging win for Pochettino's side in Philadelphia.

Colwill was not used in Chelsea's previous game on their US tour, the 5-0 win over Wrexham, but took his opportunity against the club he spent last season on loan with - despite giving away a late penalty for a foul on Joao Pedro.

"We don't need to make a statement about nothing," said Pochettino sternly, when asked whether picking the U21 Euros winner demonstrated to Brighton he wouldn't be available on loan again this term.

"He's our player and he's going to continue with us.

"I am happy with him, his performance was good today, better than what I expected because it's only the first game with us after the season in Brighton.

"But I think he can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England."

Image: Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill impressed in the Premier League Summer Series win over Brighton

Brighton took the lead in the game, with Danny Welbeck converting from close range after Kaoru Mitoma met a corner and Kepa Arrizabalaga had to be sharp to prevent the former England international adding another soon after.

Nkunku pulled Chelsea level when he pounced on a deflection from Ian Maatsen's shot to grab his second goal of the tour but Kepa had more work to do at the end of the half as Brighton responded with chances for Solly March, Welbeck and Mitoma.

Image: Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson scored one and set up two in the 4-3 win over Brighton

Despite the nature of the game, Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke was sent off an hour in, picking up a second yellow card for a bad tackle on Cesare Casadei. Chelsea capitalised, with Mudryk converting a slick move with Nicolas Jackson before the new signing teed up Gallagher for Chelsea's third.

Jackson then grabbed a goal of his own, making the most of Marc Cucurella's blocked pass.

Brighton new boy Joao Pedro converted a late penalty after he was tumbled by Colwill and Denis Undav set up a tense finale but Chelsea made it a winning start to the Premier League Summer Series.

Premier League Summer Series fixtures still to play

Sunday July 23

Fulham vs Brentford, kick-off 9pm BST (Lincoln Financial Field; Philadelphia, PA)

Monday July 24

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa, kick-off 12am BST (Lincoln Financial Field; Philadelphia, PA)

Wednesday July 26

Brentford vs Brighton, kick-off 10.30pm BST (Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, GA)

Thursday July 27

Fulham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 12am BST (Exploria Stadium; Orlando, FL)

Newcastle United vs Chelsea, kick-off 1.15am BST (Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, GA)

Saturday July 29

Brighton vs Newcastle United, kick-off 12.30am BST (Red Bull Arena; Harrison, New Jersey)

Sunday July 30

Aston Villa vs Brentford, kick-off 5pm BST (FedExField; Landover, Maryland)

Chelsea vs Fulham, kick-off 7.45pm BST (FedExField; Landover, Maryland)

