Newcastle 1-1 Chelsea: Nicolas Jackson scores again but Miguel Almiron earns draw on return to Atlanta

Nicolas Jackson scored again for Chelsea in pre-season as his new side drew 1-1 with Newcastle in the Premier League Summer Series in Atlanta.

Fresh from scoring in a 4-3 win over Brighton on Saturday, former Villarreal forward Jackson raced onto a through ball from Ian Maatsen before producing a calm finish past Martin Dubravka to give Chelsea the lead in the 12th minute.

Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron, making his return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium having helped Atlanta United win the MLS Cup in 2018, then equalised for the Magpies deep into first-half stoppage time when he guided a left-footed shot past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the far corner after Marc Cucurella missed his interception.

Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell almost scored a winner for Mauricio Pochettino's side late on, but his effort from just outside the area was saved well by Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Image: Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson scored the opening goal of the game against Newcastle in Atlanta

Chelsea play Fulham in Washington DC on Sunday and Borussia Dortmund in Chicago next week in their final two games of their USA tour.

Newcastle face Brighton in New Jersey on Friday before returning home for their final pre-season matches ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Pochettino: Tough decisions needed to trim 'massive squad'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino heaped praise on Nicolas Jackson after the forward scored again in their 1-1 pre-season draw against Newcastle

Chelsea head coach Pochettino says he must make tough decisions to reduce his "massive squad" after taking 29 players to the USA for the club's pre-season tour.

"At the moment the dynamic is very good, really good guys and they are sharing the time together," he said after the 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

"It is difficult because sometimes in every game three, four, five players cannot play and that is difficult because the mood is difficult.

"It is about creating a squad with good balance and people who have the opportunity to play and can compete for their place.

"That is a big job and challenge for us in the transfer window to build a good relationship and good balance. Then, if players are not happy because they believe they are not going to play, we are going to find a solution with the club and fix the situation.

"What we cannot have is a massive squad, players not involved and then it's going to create a mess in the squad. Maybe less is more and more is less, it is not mathematic. That is why I need to make clear we don't need a big squad.

"We need 22, 23, 24 players with some younger and that's it. I am so sorry because maybe the decision will be tough but we need to build a good and balanced team who want to compete for things."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says new £55m signing Sandro Tonali needs time to adapt following his arrival from AC Milan

Premier League Summer Series fixtures still to play

Saturday July 29

Brighton vs Newcastle United, kick-off 12.30am BST (Red Bull Arena; Harrison, New Jersey)

Sunday July 30

Aston Villa vs Brentford, kick-off 5pm BST (FedExField; Landover, Maryland)

Chelsea vs Fulham, kick-off 7.45pm BST (FedExField; Landover, Maryland)

Throughout the 2023/24 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

The Premier League drama keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Want news of goals as they hit the back of the net? Want to know when your team's free match highlights are available? At one game but want to keep track of all the major incidents elsewhere?

It's simple - just set up goal alerts and other notifications on the Sky Sports Football Score Centre app.

Not added the Score Centre App yet? Download it for iOS devices or Android.