Chelsea 2-0 Fulham: Blues become first Premier League Summer Series winners as Christopher Nkunku nets again

Chelsea were crowned winners of the inaugural Premier League Summer Series with a 2-0 victory over Fulham as Christopher Nkunku scored again.

Mauricio Pochenttino clinched his first trophy with the Blues following a 4-3 win over Brighton and a 1-1 draw with Newcastle during their pre-season tour of the USA.

Thiago Silva opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a towering header from Ben Chilwell's in-swinging corner.

Nkunku, a £52m addition from RB Leipzig, then netted his third goal of the summer with a tap-in after Carney Chukwuemeka's shot was parried into his path.

The result meant Chelsea finished top of the six-team tournament with seven points, followed by Aston Villa with five points ahead of Newcastle on goal difference. Brentford finished bottom after losing two matches and drawing one.

How Chelsea clinched Poch's first silverware

Veteran centre-back Silva, 38, rose highest to head past Bernd Leno from Chilwell's delivery to set Chelsea on their way.

The lively Nkunku set up Enzo Fernandez but he was denied by Leno and then put the rebound into the side-netting.

Image: Chelsea's Thiago Silva celebrates his goal against Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series

However, Nkunku couldn't miss when Chukwuemeka's effort was pushed straight to him and he converted from close range.

Fulham introduced new signings Raul Jimenez and Calvin Bassey at half-time but they couldn't inspire a comeback.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid had their best chance of the second half with an angled volley which was well saved as Chelsea cruised to victory.

Premier League Summer Series results

July 23: Chelsea 4-3 Brighton

July 23: Fulham 3-2 Brentford

July 24: Newcastle 3-3 Aston Villa

July 26: Brentford 0-2 Brighton

July 27: Fulham 0-2 Aston Villa

July 27: Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle

July 29: Brighton 1-2 Newcastle

July 30: Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford

July 30: Chelsea 2-0 Fulham

Chelsea conclude their USA tour against Dortmund on Thursday August 3. Kick-off 12.30am.

Fulham will end their pre-season when they host Hoffenheim at Craven Cottage on Saturday August 5. Kick-off 1pm.

