Newcastle 3-3 Aston Villa: Emi Buendia scores twice in PL Summer Series thriller as Harvey Barnes makes debut

Newcastle and Aston Villa played out a 3-3 thriller in the Premier League Summer Series in a match that saw Harvey Barnes make his debut, hours after signing for Eddie Howe's side.

Villa's newest recruit and club-record signing Moussa Diaby was in the stands to watch his new team take on Newcastle at Lincoln Finacial Field in Philadelphia.

Villa went in front with just seven minutes on the clock after Emi Buendia brushed aside Sandro Tonali and burst forward, before finding Ollie Watkins who opened the scoring.

Unai Emery's side didn't need long to double their advantage, with Buendia in the thick of the action again, receiving it out wide, doing a few stepovers before hammering the ball past Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle pulled a goal back just before the half-hour. Villa's high line exposed as Elliott Anderson was put through to coolly finish after cutting the ball back before rolling it past Emi Martinez.

And it was all square in first-half added time after Boubacar Kamara was robbed of the ball by Anderson. His shot rebounded into the path of Alexander Isak, who couldn't miss.

Buendia reinstated Villa's lead early in the second half but once again their lead did not last long.

Newcastle got their third to grab a draw. Robin Olsen parried Anthony Gordon's shot, but Callum Wilson was on hand to pass into an empty net.

Barnes, who completed a move to Newcastle from Leicester over the weekend, managed to get on with 20 minutes to go, despite not actually having had a training session with his team-mates.

Premier League Summer Series fixtures still to play

Wednesday July 26

Brentford vs Brighton, kick-off 10.30pm BST (Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, GA)

Thursday July 27

Fulham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 12am BST (Exploria Stadium; Orlando, FL)

Newcastle United vs Chelsea, kick-off 1.15am BST (Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, GA)

Saturday July 29

Brighton vs Newcastle United, kick-off 12.30am BST (Red Bull Arena; Harrison, New Jersey)

Sunday July 30

Aston Villa vs Brentford, kick-off 5pm BST (FedExField; Landover, Maryland)

Chelsea vs Fulham, kick-off 7.45pm BST (FedExField; Landover, Maryland)

