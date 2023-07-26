 Skip to content
Tottenham Hotspur vs Lion City Sailors. Friendly Match.

Singapore National StadiumAttendance25,095.

Tottenham Hotspur 5

  • H Kane (49th minute pen)
  • Richarlison (48th minute, 52nd minute, 91st minute)
  • G Lo Celso (73rd minute)

Lion City Sailors 1

  • M Shawal bin Anuar (14th minute)

Tottenham 5-1 Lion City Sailors: Harry Kane scores penalty amid Bayern Munich links before Richarlison nets hat-trick

Match report as Harry Kane scores for Tottenham after Shawal Anuar nets shock opener for Lion City Sailors; Richarlison bags second-half hat-trick and has two disallowed for offside; Giovani Lo Celso grabs Spurs' fourth in a dominant victory over the Singapore Premier League club

Wednesday 26 July 2023 15:08, UK

Richarlison celebrates with Sergio Reguilon after scoring for Tottenham in their pre-season friendly against Lion City Sailors.
Image: Richarlison celebrates with Sergio Reguilon after scoring for Tottenham in their pre-season friendly against Lion City Sailors.

Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot before Richarlison netted a second-half hat-trick as Tottenham hammered Lion City Sailors 5-1 in Singapore.

Kane started and captained Spurs amid links over a summer transfer to Bayern Munich and equalised for his side after Shawal Anuar gave the Singapore Premier League club a shock lead in the 14th minute.

Tottenham changed their entire XI at half-time and Richarlison made an instant impact scoring twice in the first seven minutes of the second half.

Giovani Lo Celso netted Spurs' fourth before Richarlison capped a fine individual and team performance with a tidy finish.

Tottenham line-ups:

  • First Half XI: Vicario, Pedro Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Kane, Son.
  • Second Half XI: Austin, Royal, Tanganga, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lo Celso, Solomon, Richarlison, Perisic.

How Spurs hammered Lion City Sailors

Tottenham dominated throughout, recording 37 shots, as Kane volleyed wide the first good chance of the match inside four minutes before Lion City unexpectedly went ahead when Anuar turned in from close range with Pedro Porro at fault.

James Maddison shone in the first period, although he was consistently denied by goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad. Heung-Min Son, making his first appearance of pre-season, saw a goal ruled out for offside while Pape Sarr grazed the crossbar with a dipping volley.

Harry Kane scores a penalty in Tottenham&#39;s pre-season friendly against Lion City Sailors.
Image: Harry Kane scores a penalty in Tottenham's pre-season friendly against Lion City Sailors.

Tottenham, though, forced an equaliser with the last kick of the half after Sarr was brought down in the area and Kane dispatched the penalty into the bottom right corner.

Ange Postecoglou's wholesale changes at the break didn't halt their dominance as Richarlison volleyed home within three minutes and then pounced on a mistake to head in.

Richarlison celebrates putting Tottenham ahead against Lion City Sailors
Image: Richarlison celebrates putting Tottenham ahead against Lion City Sailors

The Brazilian striker saw two efforts disallowed for offside before Lo Celso found the net from close range.

Manor Solomon also hit a post with an angled volley but Richarlison was not to be denied in stoppage time, storming through the Lion City defence and rolling the ball past the goalkeeper.

