Liverpool 3-4 Bayern Munich: Jurgen Klopp's side fall to first defeat of pre-season in Singapore

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of pre-season as 20-year-old Frans Kratzig's stunning stoppage-time strike secured a 4-3 win for Bayern Munich in Singapore.

Goals from Liverpool's Dutch duo Cody Gakpo (2) and Virgil van Dijk (28) put Liverpool in a commanding position at the half hour mark but Bayern responded through Serge Gnabry (33) and Leroy Sane (42) to go in level at the break.

Image: Cody Gakpo celebrates his opener against Bayern Munich

Jurgen Klopp calmed injury concerns surrounding Alexis Mac Allister, who started in midfield alongside Dominik Szoboszlai with Curtis Jones operating in behind in a holding role, after he went off at half-time with a knee problem.

"He could have played on," said Klopp after the game. "But we didn't want to go [with] any risks. It's just knee on knee, bruise, that's it. It was fine."

Substitute Diaz then put Liverpool back into the lead (66) after being set up by Mo Salah inside the box, but Bayern equalised for a second time through Josip Stanisic (80) before Kratzig won the game (90+1).

Bayern, who started the game with 18-year-old forward Mathys Tel up front, were without a senior No 9 in their squad as talks for Tottenham striker Harry Kane continue.

How the teams lined up Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Roberton, Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jota, Salah, Gakpo.



Subs: Gomez, Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Elliott, Tsimikas, Clark, Doak, McConnell, Quansah.



Bayern Munich: Sommer, Upamecano, Minjae, Pavard, Kimmich, Gnabry, Sane, Davies, Laimer, Tel, Musiala.



Subs: Ulreich, De Ligt, Goretzka, Coman, Sarr, Gravenberch, Mazraoui, Kratzig, Stanisic, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic.



Liverpool now head home from south-east Asia with their Premier League opener at Chelsea on August 13 - live on Sky Sports - less than two weeks away.

How Liverpool came undone against Bayern

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Liverpool came flying out the blocks as Gakpo combined well with Diogo Jota for a one-two that ripped through Bayern's high line before the Netherlands forward fired in with his left foot to give the Reds a 1-0 lead after two minutes.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Min-Jae Kim, who was a target for Man Utd before signing for Bayern, then had to produce a vital defensive block a few minutes later as he came across to deny Mohamed Salah from doubling Liverpool's lead inside the box.

Jones was in the No 6 role again as Liverpool's search for midfield replacements goes on after the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League. The 22-year-old was comfortable in possession but was caught out defensively at times as Bayern threatened to get back into the game with Benjamin Pavard missing a header from point-blank range.

Van Dijk then rose highest to meet Andy Robertson's corner from the right just before the half hour mark and powered in a header to extend Liverpool's lead in the same week he was handed the captain's armband.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Bayern responded with a goal five minutes later as Gnabry was picked out with an early ball over the top by Kim - taking advantage of the distance between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip - and the Germany international halved the deficit despite appearing to have been offside.

Gnabry then turned provider as his low cross picked out former Manchester City forward Sane in the box and the 27-year-old found a way past Alisson to equalise just before the break.

Mac Allister was taken off as a precaution after picking up an injury as Liverpool brought on Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz for Matip, Mac Allister and Jota. Nunez had a few good chances but was unable to find the target in the second half.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Diaz was able to make an impact as he met Salah's cross after a bursting run into the box before taking a touch and finishing calmly to put Liverpool back into the lead.

Kingsley Coman, who was also brought on at the break, was a real threat for Bayern in the second half as Alisson kept him at bay with a solid save and his team-mates failed to get on the end of his dangerous crosses from wide areas.

But their pressure soon told as Stanisic converted from close-range on the rebound after Alisson could only parry Matthijs de Ligt's header into the Bayern substitute's path.

Kratzig, another substitute, then stunned Liverpool by receiving a cross-field pass on the move and unleashing a fierce left-footed strike beyond Alisson to clinch victory for Bayern.

Klopp: We started superbly

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp reflects on the friendly against Bayern Munich.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp:

"We played superb in the first 10 minutes or so, then everything was clicking but then the players probably had a look at their watches and said: 'Oh, it's only 10 minutes, it feels like an hour!'

"That's the moment in pre-season where it's clear we've had two camps in a row, the most important information of all - nobody got hurt."

Liverpool kick off the 2023/24 Premier League season with a trip to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a clash that will be live on Sky Sports on Sunday August 13.

That opening-weekend fixture will be Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge of the Blues, while the first Merseyside derby of the campaign sees Everton visit Anfield on October 21.

Jurgen Klopp's side take on champions Man City at the Etihad on November 25 and the month of December sees Liverpool face back-to-back home encounters against Man Utd and Arsenal on December 16 and 23.

The Reds also have tricky-looking games at home to Chelsea and away to Arsenal on January 31 and February 3, and Man City come to Anfield on March 9, before Liverpool make the trip across Stanley Park to play Everton the week later.

Klopp's side visit Old Trafford on April 6, with the Reds entertaining Wolves on the final day of the season.

