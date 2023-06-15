Liverpool: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Liverpool kick off the 2023/24 Premier League season with a trip to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a clash that will be live on Sky Sports on Sunday August 13.

That opening-weekend fixture will be Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge of the Blues, while the first Merseyside derby of the campaign sees Everton visit Anfield on October 21.

Jurgen Klopp's side take on champions Man City at the Etihad on November 25 and the month of December sees Liverpool face back-to-back home encounters against Man Utd and Arsenal on December 16 and 23.

The Reds also have tricky-looking games at home to Chelsea and away to Arsenal on January 31 and February 3, and Man City come to Anfield on March 9, before Liverpool make the trip across Stanley Park to play Everton the week later.

Klopp's side visit Old Trafford on April 6, with the Reds entertaining Wolves on the final day of the season.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

13: Chelsea (a) - kick-off 4.30pm; live on Sky Sports

19: Bournemouth (h)

26: Newcastle United (a)

September

2: Aston Villa (h)

16: Wolves (a)

23: West Ham United (h)

30: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

October

7: Brighton (a)

21: Everton (h)

28: Nottingham Forest (h)

November

4: Luton Town (a)

11: Brentford (h)

25: Manchester City (a)

December

2: Fulham (h)

5: Sheffield United (a)

9: Crystal Palace (a)

16: Manchester United (h)

23: Arsenal (h)

26: Burnley (a)

30: Newcastle United (h)

January

13: Bournemouth (a)

31: Chelsea (h)

February

3: Arsenal (a)

10: Burnley (h)

17: Brentford (a)

24: Luton Town (h)

March

2: Nottingham Forest (a)

9: Manchester City (h)

16: Everton (a)

30: Brighton (h)

April

3: Sheffield United (h)

6: Manchester United (h)

13: Crystal Palace (h)

20: Fulham (a)

27: West Ham United (a)

May

4: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

11: Aston Villa (a)

19: Wolves (h)

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024

Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024

Final: May 22 2024

The Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.