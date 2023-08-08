Barcelona 4-2 Tottenham: Late fightback erases Oliver Skipp's double

Barcelona scored three goals in the final nine minutes to clinch the Joan Gamper Trophy and condemn Tottenham to a 4-2 defeat in their final pre-season fixture.

Spurs were without Harry Kane, James Maddison, Cristian Romero and Dejan Kulusevski at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona but produced an encouraging performance before fatigue caught up with them.

Oliver Skipp's first-half double cancelled out Robert Lewandowski's early opener and moved Ange Postecoglou's side to within touching distance of third consecutive pre-season win.

But Ferran Torres' equaliser (81) broke the Spurs resistance before Ansu Fati (90) and Abde Ezzalzouli (90+3) fired Barca to a dramatic maiden victory at their temporary home while redevelopments works at the Camp Nou continue.

Tottenham found themselves a goal down with barely two minutes on the clock when Raphinha's darting run and pin-point cross to the far post found Lewandowski, who rifled a left-footed volley past goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs levelled against the run of play with their first meaningful attack, as Skipp pounced to convert after Giovani Lo Celso struck the post at the end of a flowing counter-attack.

Skipp, who has scored just one competitive goal in his entire Spurs career, completed an impressive first-half turnaround as the first period drew to a close, rising high above Frenkie de Jong to head Ivan Perisic's cross past the hapless Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Spurs' lead came under intense pressure after the break as Barca laid siege to the visiting goal but a disciplined defensive display, epitomised by Davinson Sanchez, looked as though it would frustrate the hosts.

That was until Sergio Reguilon was caught out of position, allowing substitute Ezzalzouli to race away and cross for Torres to scoop Barcelona back on level terms.

From there on, the hosts looked like the only team capable of winning the game. Vicario brilliantly kept out a Marcos Alonso free-kick but there was no stopping the late Barcelona onslaught as Fati and Ezzalzouli found the net to earn the hosts victory.

Bayern Munich want to submit a new offer of €110m (£94.6m) including add-ons for Harry Kane on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The German champions are not giving up on signing the 30-year-old despite their latest offer, worth more than €100m (£86m) including add-ons, being rejected on Monday.

Bayern are aware that Kane wants his future sorted out this week, ahead of Tottenham's opening game of the season at Brentford on Sunday. Kane's addition remains the top priority among Bayern's hierarchy, according to Sky Germany.

Nevertheless, an agreement between the clubs is not currently in sight and - as things stand - Kane is leaning towards staying at Tottenham.

