Harry Kane: Tottenham striker scores four against Shakhtar Donetsk as Bayern Munich await response to final bid

Harry Kane scored four times after being named as captain for Tottenham in their pre-season friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday.

After scoring four goals in Tottenham's 5-1 win, Kane was substituted to a standing ovation from the Spurs fans.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kane applauds fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as supporters await news on the club's response to Bayern Munich's latest bid for the striker

The decision to select Kane by manager Ange Postecoglou came despite Bayern Munich's continued pursuit of Spurs' all-time record goalscorer.

The German champions made a final offer for Kane worth more than €100m euros (£86.2m) earlier this week, according to Sky Germany.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

However, despite warning they would move onto other targets if they did not receive a quick response from Spurs, Bayern are understood to still be waiting to hear from the Premier League side.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is in the USA but the trip is not believed to be linked to any potential transfer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour explains the latest developments with Harry Kane's potential move to Bayern Munich, with the ball very much in Tottenham's court now

Kane wants to have his future resolved before Tottenham's opening Premier League game of the new season at Brentford, live on Sky Sports on Sunday August 13.

Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 13th August 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Kane is out of contract next summer and the risk for Spurs is keeping him beyond the current transfer window and losing an elite goalscorer on a free next summer, potentially to a Premier League rival.

The 30-year-old is unwilling to sign a new contract with Tottenham this summer and his preference is to join Bayern over other interested clubs, including French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

If Spurs accept the offer, Sky Sports News believes the transfer could happen quickly.

Kane could potentially earn in the region of £11m net annually over the course of a five-year contract. That would be broken down into basic salary, number of games played and bonuses.

Tottenham's record scorer also has not ruled out returning to the Premier League in the future.

Kane scored 30 Premier League goals last season in a disappointing campaign for Spurs as they finished eighth to miss out on European football, while they remain without a trophy since 2008.

He has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for the club, having scored his first Spurs goal in December 2011, while in the Premier League he has netted 213 times in 320 Premier League games and is currently 48 goals off breaking Alan Shearer's record as the highest scorer in Premier League history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Hardy of The Times gives the latest on a potential move to Bayern Munich for Harry Kane

Stream the Premier League and much more with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.

Spurs step up striker search

Sky in Italy are reporting Tottenham are interested in Porto striker Mehdi Taremi. It is claimed Porto want £26m for the Iranian forward.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have agreed a deal with Rosario Central to sign striker Alejo Veliz.

Spurs see Veliz as a talent to develop for the future and the north London club have beaten other interested sides to his signature.

Price is what you pay; value is what you get. So as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy negotiates the numbers with Bayern Munich's CEO, striker Harry Kane will be weighing up what a move could bring him and what it would be worth.

While he has intimated he is open to the switch, his belief it would be unfair to leave if a deal isn't done before the first Premier League game of the season is a reminder of his loyalty to his boyhood club.

Of course, with Kane this isn't about the money. He would become Bayern's top earner but the driver of this move is his legacy.

With that in mind, the Premier League goalscoring record is something to factor in. He has been open about his ambition to add that historic accolade to his scoring records for Tottenham and England and it has been used in the past as an argument as to why he wouldn't move abroad. After scoring 30 times last season, it is a record that is also within sight.

But a move to Germany with Bayern needn't end that aim. A five-year contract is reportedly on the table but whether that is completed in full or not, there could still be time for Kane - who has meticulously managed his body - to return in search of the remaining 48 strikes he needs to surpass Alan Shearer.

A move to Bayern would also all-but guarantee the elusive team trophy missing from his CV.

Read the full feature by Sky Sports' Peter Smith here...

Who will be on the move this summer ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.