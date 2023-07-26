Bayern Munich 1-2 Man City: Aymeric Laporte hits late winner to give Pep Guardiola win over former side

Aymeric Laporte scored a late winner for Manchester City as they claimed a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in an entertaining pre-season encounter in Japan.

City named a strong side that included Bayern target Kyle Walker as captain but it was academy graduate James McAtee, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, who opened the scoring, turning home from close range after Yann Sommer impressively denied Julian Alvarez.

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel made a host of changes after half-time which led to a disjointed second period, but Bayern thought they had claimed a draw when Mathys Tel smashed home the loose ball after an Ederson save.

But that goal seemed to wake City from their slumber and Laporte quickly re-established their lead after Phil Foden and Maximo Perrone caught Bayern out with a quick corner.

City's win makes it two wins from two in pre-season following last week's 5-3 victory over Yokohama F. Marinos and the English and European champions now head to South Korea to take on Atletico Madrid in their final friendly.

Player ratings Bayern Munich: Sommer (5), Mazraoui (6), Pavard (6), Upamecano (5), Davies (6), Kimmich (6), Laimer (5), Sane (7), Musiala (7), Coman (6), Gnabry (6).



Subs: Vidovic (6), Tel (7), Mane (5), Kratzig (6), Goretzka (6), Wanner (6), Gravenberch (6), Sarr (6), Stanisic (6), Ulreich (7), Tikivic (6), Ibrahimovic (n/a), Pavlovic (n/a).



Manchester City: Ederson (7), Walker (7), Stones (7), Dias (7), Ake (6), Lewis (7), Kovacic (6), Silva (7), McAtee (7), Grealish (6), Alvarez (6).



Subs: Akanji (7), Haaland (6), Bobb (6), Foden (6), Phillips (6), Rodri (6), Laporte (7), Cancelo (7), Gomez (6), Perrone (6).



Player of the match: Bernardo Silva

Bayern target Walker captains City to victory

Walker's status as captain came as a shock given his interest in speaking to Bayern about a move to Munich, but the defender impressed during an engrossing first 45 minutes in Tokyo.

Bayern officials are expected to speak to their City counterparts about a move for Walker in Japan but it was another defender, John Stones, who could have opened the scoring after just five minutes when he dragged a shot wide from the edge of the box.

Image: Aymeric Laporte scored a late winner to make it two wins from two for City in pre-season

City were their usual composed selves in possession but looked vulnerable on the counter attack, with Jamal Musiala seeing a shot blocked by Nathan Ake after McAtee lost the ball.

Leroy Sane, the former City winger, then clipped the crossbar with a dipping free-kick that left Ederson stranded, before McAtee opened the scoring just moments later.

Rico Lewis burst beyond Konrad Laimer and Dayot Upamecano before squaring for Alvarez, whose shot was superbly saved by Sommer before being turned in by McAtee for his first City goal.

Team news Guardiola made four changes to the side that beat Yokohama F. Marinos last week, with Ederson, Dias, Lewis and Silva replacing Ortega, Akanji, Phillips and Palmer

Walker captained City despite being keen to talk to Bayern about a move to Munich

Guardiola’s side then suffered a worrying moment when Nathan Ake went down injured and was replaced by Manuel Akanji, but the manager allayed fears after the game, saying his side had suffered "no injuries".

Ederson was then called into action to deny Sane and Kingsley Coman as Bayern pushed for a leveller before half-time.

But Sommer - who along with Upamecano endured a hapless 45 minutes - then almost presented City with a second in first-half stoppage time when he stumbled over the ball on the edge of his own six-yard box, but Bernardo Silva and Lewis could not take advantage.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Erling Haaland was among the players to enter the fray in a second half that struggled to get going, with both sides failing to create any chances of note.

That was until Bayern scored against the run of play through Tel after Frans Kratzig crossed from the left, but the German champions' joy was short-lived, with Laporte making the most of Perrone and Foden’s quick thinking.

The back-to-back wins in Japan will be welcome for Guardiola who, after preparing his side to face Atletico on Sunday, will face Arsenal and former assistant Mikel Arteta at Wembley in the Community Shield on August 6.

Guardiola: Bayern pace is incredible

Image: Pep Guardiola will now take on Diego Simeone's Atletico in Seoul

Guardiola said he was "satisfied" with his team's display in Tokyo, telling City's website: "Two great teams. Every time we lose the ball, the pace that Bayern have is something incredible.

"It was a good test. No injuries. Minutes in our legs for the next weeks.

"The result is not important. We know each other quite well. Satisfied for the performance.

"Thank you Tokyo. Tomorrow we are leaving for Korea and our last game before we go back to Manchester."

Man City now go on to Seoul in South Korea to face Atletico Madrid on Sunday, kick-off 12pm.

City then take on Arsenal at Wembley in the Community Shield on August 6, kick-off 4pm.