Man City's Kyle Walker keen to talk to Bayern Munich about potential move to Bundesliga champions

Kyle Walker is keen to talk to Bayern Munich about a possible move to the Bundesliga side, Sky Sports News has been told.

Bayern have been confident in their pursuit of Walker for several weeks, but there is no agreement yet on a fee.

Talks between the two clubs are ongoing, and these are expected to be face-to-face while both sets of officials are in Japan next week.

City are due to play Bayern on Wednesday as part of their Asia tour. It is not yet known whether Walker will feature in that match.

It is thought Bayern are prepared to offer Walker a two-year contract with the option of a further third season - while City are only talking about a one-year extension to Walker's existing contract, which has a year left to run.

