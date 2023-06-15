Newcastle United: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Newcastle will begin their 2023/24 Premier League season live on Sky Sports when they face Aston Villa at St James' Park in the 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday August 12.

Eddie Howe's side, who secured a fourth-placed finish last term, then travel to the Etihad Stadium to face champions Manchester City on August 19, before hosting Liverpool on August 26.

Other significant dates see Newcastle take on Nottingham Forest at St James' Park on Boxing Day, that fixture following an away game against newly-promoted Luton Town on December 23.

In their final three fixtures of the campaign, Newcastle travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on May 4, before hosting Brighton on May 11, then concluding the season away to Brentford on May 19.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

12: Aston Villa (h) - kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

19: Manchester City (a)

26: Liverpool (h)

September

2: Brighton (a)

16: Brentford (h)

23: Sheffield United (a)

30: Burnley (h)

October

7: West Ham United (a)

21: Crystal Palace (h)

28: Wolves (a)

November

4: Arsenal (h)

11: Bournemouth (a)

25: Chelsea (h)

December

2: Manchester United (h)

5: Everton (a)

9: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

16: Fulham (h)

23: Luton Town (a)

26: Nottingham Forest (h)

30: Liverpool (a)

January

13: Manchester City (h)

30: Aston Villa (a)

February

3: Luton Town (h)

10: Nottingham Forest (a)

17: Bournemouth (h)

24: Arsenal (a)

March

2: Wolves (h)

9: Chelsea (a)

16: Crystal Palace (a)

30: West Ham United (h)

April

3: Everton (h)

6: Fulham (a)

13: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

20: Manchester United (a)

27: Sheffield United (h)

May

4: Burnley (a)

11: Brighton (h)

19: Brentford (a)

The Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Matchday 1: September 19/20

Matchday 2: October 3/4

Matchday 3: October 24/25

Matchday 4: November 7/8

Matchday 5: November 28/29

Matchday 6: December 12/13

Round of 16: 5/6/12/13 March 5/6/12/13, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 9/10 and 16/17, 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/May 1 and 7/8 May, 2024

Final: June 1, 2024