Arjan Raikhy: Punjabi wonderkid joins former Premier League champions Leicester after leaving Aston Villa

FA Youth Cup winner and former Aston Villa midfielder Arjan Raikhy has joined Leicester City.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed last month that Punjabi wonderkid Raikhy was set to decide upon his future, amid interest in his services from clubs across the divisions.

Arjan's father Rav Raikhy told Sky Sports News: "We're all so proud to see Arjan sign for Leicester, who are of course former Premier League champions.

"It's been a wonderful journey with Aston Villa, and as a family we're grateful to everyone at the club and the amazing Villa fans for all of the support.

"Now, it's time for the next chapter. It's a really exciting move for Arjan and it gives kids the chance to dare to dream. The journey continues."

Raikhy shot to prominence after a wonder goal against Chelsea for Villa's U18s back in November 2020.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The technically-gifted midfielder made his senior first-team debut just two months later in an FA Cup third-round tie against Liverpool, a moment described by supporters' group Punjabi Villans as "incredible".

Raikhy ended a memorable season by setting up Ben Chrisene's opener in a 2-1 victory against Liverpool as Villa's U18s lifted the FA Youth Cup.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The central midfielder enjoyed another productive campaign the following season as he earned the distinction of helping two teams - Stockport County and Grimsby Town - get promoted back to the Football League during two separate loan spells.

Kandola joins Punjabi Wolves as timeline goes on show at Molineux

Image: Kam Kandola is one of the most gifted British South Asian youngsters in English football

Raikhy is former Thomas Telford pupil, which is the same school that was attended by Wolves defender Kam Kandola, who recently featured in a first-of-its-kind children's activity book, focused on players and practitioners from South Asian backgrounds.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Kandola was joined by his dad Karma and Raikhy's father Rav at Wednesday night's free 'Stories to Tell' event at Molineux, co-hosted by Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Punjabi Wolves to close South Asian Heritage Month.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

More than 100 people attended, with cultural performances and traditional food served up, and the first-ever South Asian-heritage female player timeline and wider exhibition also on display for guests to peruse.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

There was also an opportunity to hear from players and parents of elite footballers from South Asian backgrounds during spotlight interviews hosted by the PFA's Riz Rehman and Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan.

Image: Arjan Raikhy with Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan and the South Asians in Football Team of the Season at Sporting Khalsa FC

Raikhy and fellow Sikh-Punjabi professional footballer Mal Benning appeared at an event earlier during South Asian Heritage month to celebrate South Asians in The Game, held ahead of Sporting Khalsa's pre-season friendly against Punjab United.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Both clubs came together with the Football Association and Three Lions to make 200 match tickets available to the community for free, with a showcase event held beforehand - shining a light on players from South Asian backgrounds, who have shattered the glass ceiling to play competitive football in England.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Guests enjoyed a Talent ID taster session and had the opportunity to learn more about the players that featured in a first-of-its-kind Team of the Season,

Sporting Khalsa's game with Punjab United was the third annual fixture for the two teams, with the match fittingly ending 3-3 after Punjab United mounted a late comeback from 3-1 down to earn a share of the spoils.

For more stories, features and videos, visit our groundbreaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and South Asians in the Game blog and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.