Shea Charles: Young midfielder joins Southampton from Man City in £15m deal

Southampton have signed teenager Shea Charles from Manchester City in a deal that could be worth £15m.

The 19-year-old midfielder joins the Saints on four-year deal and is the second new signing at St Mary's this summer, following the arrival of Ryan Manning.

The initial fee is £10.5m in a deal that could be worth up to £15m including add-ons.

City have also included a sell-on clause as well as bid matching and buyback rights for the player.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Charles has played eight times for Northern Ireland and he made his debut for Manchester City during the final game of the season against Brentford.

Southampton manager Russell Martin said: "Shea is a very talented, intelligent and mature young player with great potential to develop his game with us.

"He has been well schooled at Manchester City, coming through an elite Academy all the way to the first team. We've watched him closely and we're confident he's got the right attributes to help us in the way we're going to play."

Charles said: "I feel like the way the manager's going to play will really suit me, and obviously some of the players that I know (from City) have done very well here last season in the Premier League, so there's no reason why I can't come in and do similar things.

"He (Russell Martin) called me the other night, explaining that it will be good for me with the possession-based football that he looks to play, and I just can't wait.

"I feel like the main thing is promotion for this club, because we belong in the Premier League. I can't wait to start pre-season and get into the Championship games."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.