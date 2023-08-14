James Ward-Prowse: West Ham complete £30m move for Southampton captain in boost to their midfield

James Ward-Prowse has completed his £30m move from Southampton to West Ham.

The midfielder brings to an end a 20-year spell on the south coast, having joined Southampton from the age of eight.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

He joins the Hammers on a four-year contract until June 2027.

'West Ham have real momentum'

Image: Ward-Prowse has signed a four-year deal at the London Stadium

"I'm buzzing to be here at West Ham United. It's great to be here and I'm looking forward to getting going," said Ward-Prowse, who is West Ham's second summer signing following Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez.

"From the outside looking in, this is a Club that has been on the rise for a number of years now and coming off the success in the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, you can feel there is real momentum around this Club. It's great to be a part of it and I can't wait to play my role in the games to come.

"When I think about my game, it is based on hard work, graft, and giving 100 per cent. West Ham United has always been a club that has epitomises that. You can feel that from the fans and you can see it in the players who are here and the lads that have come through the Academy too.

"I feel as though I will fit straight in and I can promise I will give my all for this football club in my time here."

Moyes: Ward-Prowse's leadership qualities are a huge plus

Image: Ward-Prowse ends a 20-year stay at Southampton

Hammers boss David Moyes added: "I'm delighted to bring a player of James' quality and experience to West Ham United.

"He's performed to a very high level in the Premier League over the last decade, constantly producing good numbers season after season.

"His leadership qualities are obviously another huge plus for us - he'll be a big voice for us, someone who drives the team on from the middle of the pitch.

"We're excited to get him up and running, for what will be another busy season on both the domestic and European front."

Southampton statement... “His commitment to Southampton FC over two decades, his professionalism both on and off the pitch, and his support in the community means he leaves with his legacy as a Saints legend well and truly cemented.



"While the club is naturally disappointed to see him leave, we understand his desire to continue pursuing his career both in the Premier League and on the European and international stages, and are satisfied that we have now received appropriate compensation for a player of his quality and importance, which can further support the club’s own plans in the remainder of the transfer window.



"We are also grateful to the professionalism that he has shown throughout the entire process.



"Everyone at Southampton FC would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to James for what he has given to the club during his long time with us. We wish him every success in the future.”

Ward-Prowse played in Saints' opening Championship game, assisting Che Adams' winning goal against Sheffield Wednesday, but did not feature in the squad for Saturday's 4-4 draw with Norwich ahead of his West Ham move.

The Hammers had reportedly walked away from the deal in early August after making a 'take it or leave it' offer, but returned to negotiations before eventually landing the midfielder.

Ward-Prowse made 410 appearances for Southampton's first-team and scored 11 goals in all competitions in each of he last two seasons for the Saints - but could not keep them in the Premier League last term.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.