Katie McCabe: Arsenal Women reject 'substantial' bid from title rivals Chelsea Women for winger

Arsenal have rejected a bid from Women's Super League title rivals Chelsea for winger Katie McCabe.

The Republic of Ireland captain is wanted by the WSL champions, who offered what one source has described as a "substantial fee".

The 27-year-old has 18 months left on her current contract and has played in all 10 of Arsenal's WSL matches this season.

The Gunners are understood to be reluctant to sell McCabe ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline with the WSL domestic window closing at 5pm, while international moves can be made up until midnight.

McCabe, who joined the north London side from Shelbourne in December 2015, was voted Arsenal player of the season in 2020/21.

Arsenal sit third in the WSL, three points behind second-placed Chelsea and leaders Manchester United, who are top on goal difference ahead of the Blues.

Earlier this month, Chelsea sold striker Bethany England to Tottenham for a domestic record fee for a British player in the women's game.

The deal is worth a reported £250,000 and broke the previous record set by Lauren James' £200,000 move from Manchester United to Chelsea in 2021.

