Transfer news: Scottish Premiership summer transfer window 2023 - ins and outs

Monday 5 June 2023 11:00, UK
The transfer window is open. Find out who has been on the move across the Scotttish Premiership this summer...
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Scottish Premiership ins and outs from the 2023 summer transfer window.
Fees include potential add-ons.
In
Nicky Devlin - Livingston, free
Out
In
Out
In
Out
Paul McGowan - Released
Alex Jakubiak - Released
Jordan Marshall - Released
Paul McMullan - Released
Luke Strachan - Released
Cillian Sheridan - Released
In
Out
In
Out
Michael Devlin - Livingston
Kevin Dabrowski - Released
Aiden McGeady - Released
Tom Carter - Released
Josh McCulloch - Released
CJ Egan-Riley - End of loan
Will Fish - End of loan
Matthew Hoppe - End of loan
Mykola Kuharevich - End of loan
In
Robbie Deas - Inverness, free
Out
Alan Power - Released
Blair Alston - Released
Chris Stokes - Released
Scott Robinson - Released
Calum Waters - Released
Lee Hodson - Released
Dylan McGowan - Released
Jordan Jones - End of loan
Lewis Mayo - End of loan
Luke Chambers - End of loan
Zach Hemming - End of loan
Ben Chrisene - End of loan
Christian Doidge - End of loan
Ryan Alebiosu - End of loan
Jeriel Dorsett - End of loan
In
Michael Devlin - Hibernian, free
Out
Nicky Devlin - Aberdeen
Jack Hamilton - Raith Rovers, undisclosed
Jackson Longridge - Released
Josh Mullin - Raith Rovers, undisclosed
Jack Fitzwater - Released
Stephane Omeonga - Released
Brain Schwake - Released
Jaze Kabia - Released
In
Out
Josh Morris - Released
James Furling - End of loan
Stuart McKinstry - End of loan
Jon Obika - End of loan
Olly Crankshaw - End of loan
In
Dujon Sterling - Chelsea, undisclosed
Kieran Dowell - Norwich, undisclosed
Out
Alfredo Morelos - Released
Allan McGregor - Released
Ryan Kent - Released
Scott Arfield - Released
Filip Helander - Released
In
Out
In
Out
Michael O'Halloran - Released
Eetu Vertainen - Released
David Wotherspoon - Released
Jamie Murphy - Released
Charlie Gilmour - Released
Bobby Dailly - Released
Spencer Moreland - Released
William Sandford - Released
Remi Matthews - End of loan
Alex Mitchell - End of loan
Adam Montgomery - End of loan
Zak Rudden - End of loan
Connor McLennan - End of loan
In
Out
Charles Dunne - Released
Curtis Main - Released
Joe Shaughnessy - Released
Richard Tait - Released
Tony Watt - End of loan
Thierry Small - End of loan
