Danilo: Rangers sign striker from Feyenoord on five-year deal

Rangers have signed Danilo Pereira da Silva on a five-year contract from Feyenoord in a deal worth up to £6m.

The striker, 24, was a long-term target for Rangers after successive bids and becomes Michael Beale's eighth summer signing.

Danilo, who scored 12 goals last season, has won the Eredivisie title twice - first at Ajax, then with Feyenoord last season.

"I'm super happy," the Brazilian said after joining Rangers. "I can't wait to start playing at Ibrox in front of the supporters.

"I am so in love already with the club and I'm excited to be part of the Rangers team. It's time to get to work and I hope that I can repay the love that they have shown to me."

Beale added: "Danilo is a player that I have personally been aware of since his time at Ajax. He had a breakthrough year on loan at FC Twente and then back at Ajax before joining Feyenoord last summer.

"He has won the Dutch title in both of the last two seasons and his goal-per-minute ratio is very good.

"He is an exciting player who likes to create and score goals, he is one that I believe is a good fit for our squad and he will give us another big option in the attacking areas of the pitch.

"The discussions were ongoing for some time, so I am delighted that we finally have him at our club.

"Danilo really wanted this move and has a strong belief in the plan that we have for him and for the team moving forward - this was key in the negotiations as he really pushed to join Rangers. We wish him every success here at Rangers."

Gers close in on Cifuentes deal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers manager Michael Beale tells Sky Sports News he hopes Jose Cifuentes will join this summer

Rangers are also closing in on a summer move for another long-term target - Los Angeles midfielder Jose Cifuentes.

Beale revealed on Sky Sports News on Friday the club had already secured a pre-contract agreement, with his current deal expiring in December.

"It is getting closer. There are logistics with that one and work permits and everything else that goes in between it," he told Sky Sports News about a deal to sign the Ecuador international.

"The clubs are still talking. He's out of contract at the end of the year and we have an agreement for that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers assistant manager Neil Banfield tells Sky Sports News about the squad's improvement over the summer and what he learned from working with Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

"We would like to bring it to a close early so he can join us in this window.

"Those discussions are ongoing."

Kieran Dowell, Cyriel Dessers, Jack Butland, Sam Lammers, Leon Balogun, Dujon Sterling and Abdallah Sima also joined Rangers during this transfer window.

