Tottenham appoint Ange Postecoglou head coach after Celtic's domestic treble

Ange Postecoglou has been appointed Tottenham head coach on a four-year deal.

Postecoglou, set to be the first Australian to manage in the Premier League, will join Spurs on July 1 after two years at Celtic in which he was won back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles and a domestic treble this season.

Spurs have said Postecoglou's coaching staff will be confirmed "in due course".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge explains why Tottenham have opted to appoint Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach

Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, said of the incoming head coach: "Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play.

"He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our club.

"We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

Spurs held talks with Postecoglou, 57, on Monday after agreeing terms with Celtic to bring him to north London.

Postecoglou emerged as the preferred candidate last week with Spurs having considered Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Fulham head coach Marco Silva.

Postecoglou succeeds Antonio Conte, who was sacked in March, as permanent Spurs boss. Cristian Stellini and then subsequently Ryan Mason stepped into the acting head coach role for the rest of the season.

Celtic tried to convince Postecoglou to stay in Glasgow, but the former Australia manager was swayed by Spurs' proposal.

Image: Postecoglou has won back-to-back titles at Celtic

"They wanted me to extend my time at Celtic and while I am so respectful and understanding of their position, a new opportunity has been presented to me and it is one which I wanted to explore," said Postecoglou.

The Scottish champions said in a statement on Tuesday that the process to appoint their next manager is "already underway".

"While we will aim to announce this appointment to supporters as soon as possible, our priority will be to appoint the best candidate to take the club forward," the statement added.

Could Kane and Lloris leave Spurs this summer?

Image: Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris face uncertain futures at Spurs

Carlo Ancelotti refused to be drawn on rumours linking Real Madrid to Harry Kane, after the club announced the departure of Karim Benzema over the weekend.

Benzema has left Real one year before his contract was due to end - with Kane strongly linked to being the France forward's replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu. Sky Germany reports that Chelsea's Kai Havertz is another name being considered by Real.

"Like I've said many times, Harry Kane is a great player and a great player of Tottenham," said Ancelotti of Kane, who has one year left on his deal at Spurs. We have to respect the player and Tottenham."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Real Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti outlines his plans to find a striker to replace the outgoing, Karim Benzema

Asked what profile of forward Real are looking for, Ancelotti added: "We're looking for a striker that can score goals, that can play well with the others and link up well.

"Bearing in mind that we have two young players up front [Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo] that are starting to be more and more protagonists. So, we need a striker that can play good football, just like Karim did."

Meanwhile, Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris admitted he "desires for other things" and is contemplating what life could look like away from the north London club at "the end of an era".

The 36-year-old has a contract that would keep him at Spurs through to the end of next season. There has been speculation, however, that the goalkeeper might have already played his last game for the side he joined in 2012 following his season-ending thigh injury against Newcastle in April.