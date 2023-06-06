Ange Postecoglou: The single-minded Australian with the 'we never stop' mantra ready to rebuild Tottenham

"Let’s not beat about the bush, I was a joke when I was appointed."

The words of Ange Postecoglou - after leading Celtic to a domestic treble in his final game - may seem blunt but rang true following two seasons in Scotland.

Few knew who the Australian was when he arrived in Glasgow from Yokohama F Marinos in June 2021, but that unknown quantity became idolised after proving first impressions do not always count.

He kicked off his Celtic reign with defeat at Hearts but, after reclaiming the Scottish Premiership title from Rangers at the first attempt, he then became just the fifth manager in the club's history to become part of the treble-wining elite.

Once the Celtic fans come to terms with his departure they will remember the impact he made at Parkhead, while the Tottenham supporters anticipate what he will bring to north London.

They appear to be split on the selection with some questioning his pedigree, but that will not faze the single-minded 57-year-old.

So what do Spurs fans need to know about their prospective new boss?

Recruitment

Postecoglou tapped into his knowledge of transfer markets that Celtic had rarely explored before, with 29 players joining him at Celtic Park.

He added six Japanese players and Kyogo Furuhashi is arguably the best signing of the Postecoglou era.

The striker joined from Vissel Kobe in July 2021 for around £4.5m with his value soaring with every goal he scored.

Furuhashi instantly settled into life in Scotland, netting 20 goals in 33 appearances during his first season, which included a lengthy spell out injured.

He ended this season as the Scottish Premiership's top goalscorer with 27 goals, 34 in all competitions, and won the PFA, Scottish Premiership and Scottish Football Writer's Association Player of the Year awards.

Image: Reo Hatate (R) and Daizen Maeda joined Celtic in January 2022

Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda followed Kyogo from Japan in December 2021 with both quickly establishing themselves as key members of the Celtic squad.

Maeda scored on his debut while Hatate's impressive performances this season saw him shortlisted for PFA Player of Year.

Winger Jota and ex-Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers joined the Postecoglou era on loan and such was their impact they agreed permanent deals last summer.

Image: Joe Hart has made over 100 appearances for Celtic

Celtic had struggled to find a reliable goalkeeper but a few eyebrows were still raised when goalkeeper Joe Hart joined from Tottenham in the summer of 2021.

Many thought the former Manchester City stopper was past his best but he has rarely missed a game, playing a key part in all five trophies secured over the last two seasons.

What success has he achieved?

Postecoglou led South Melbourne to two titles as manager in his early 30s and then spent seven years coaching Australia's youth teams.

He burst back on to the domestic scene, leading Brisbane Roar from finishing bottom of the A-League to consecutive Grand Final victories in 2011 and 2012, with the help of a record 36-game unbeaten run.

He took charge of Australia at the 2014 World Cup, won the Asian Cup the following year and led his country to 2018 World Cup qualification before taking charge of Yokohama F Marinos, guiding them to their first J-League title in 15 years in 2019.

And how about in Scotland?

Image: Ange Postecoglou celebrates Celtic's title triumph

He won five out of six domestic trophies during his two years in charge of Celtic, including a treble in what appears to have been his final campaign.

European football was the missing piece of the jigsaw. However, Celtic generally performed well in the Champions League this past season - against Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk - while squandering chances that should have got them more than two points on their return to the elite stage.

Does he have the experience for the Premier League?

Postecoglou addressed the fact there was a mixed response to his appointment as Celtic manager and was also unfazed by the fact a deal for Eddie Howe had fallen through.

"You're assuming I was second choice, I might have been fifth choice, you never know," he said at his unveiling. "It doesn't really bother me. What's important is that I have been given the responsibility and opportunity."

He also dismissed suggestions he was making a "jump" in standard. "I have coached at a World Cup, I have coached against some of the best teams in the world," he said.

He will not be concerned by the reaction to his Tottenham appointment given his total focus and belief in his process.

What style of football does he employ?

Postecoglou has matched success with an attacking style and prides himself on building teams that get people talking and excite the fans.

Celtic scored a post-war club record 114 league goals this past season. His goalkeeper will need to pass the ball out, his centre-backs get on the front foot and are aggressive, while he employs inverted full-backs.

His team played with two attacking central midfielders and two wingers who have to get in front of goal when balls come in from the other flank, while the centre-forward can expect plenty of chances.

His mantra is "we never stop" and even the Celtic ball attendants are in tune with his demand to keep the game moving.

What kind of manager is he?

Postecoglou has spoken of his love of a challenge and building something special from scratch.

"Just about every job I have had has been an extensive rebuild," he once said. "Usually you come in when people are needing change. Secondly, the way I get my teams to play is challenging, and requires a major shift, usually both in playing staff and the way we work."

He exerted control over a number of areas of the football department at Celtic and oversaw a massive rebuild while winning the title against a Rangers side who finished 25 points ahead the previous season and reached a European final in his first Scottish campaign.

Image: Brendan Rodgers enjoyed plenty of success at Celtic

He quickly won respect from Celtic players and fostered a culture of togetherness but also takes a step back from them and lets the dressing room run itself on match days. Australia international Ryan McGowan remarked how he sat next to Postecoglou on a long-haul flight in total silence as his manager does not want to be swayed by personal relationships when making decisions.

What relationship can Tottenham fans expect?

Celtic fans bought into their manager's style of play, how he represented the club and stood up for it in the media, although he very rarely talked about referee decisions.

He also understood how important the club is to people's lives and used that as a motivation.

They gave him total backing in return, although success is obviously paramount to that.

Football philosophy

Image: Celtic scored 114 league goals on their way to the title

The Australian, who emigrated from Greece at the age of four, won two titles as a South Melbourne player, where he worked under Real Madrid great Ferenc Puskas, and won four Australia caps before injury forced him to move into coaching at a young age.

Postecoglou has a footballing philosophy of attacking, entertaining and relentless football and it was a style he never waivered from, even in the Champions League.

He favours a 4-3-3 formation that makes them relentless in the press with the manager often repeating his mantra of "we never stop."

The use of inverted full-backs allowed Celtic both to build from the back and put a stranglehold on their opposition, piling men forward to win the ball back high up the pitch.

He is a great communicator and has the ability to get others to buy into his vision of how the game should be played, which is clear from his turnaround at Celtic.

Postecoglou will never become friends with his players, he chooses when to motivate and encourage or, at times, criticise them.

From the squad to the fans and even the media, you know exactly where you stand with Ange Postecoglou.