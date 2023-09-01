Celtic transfer news: Paulo Bernardo joins on loan from Benfica on Deadline Day

Celtic have signed Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

He becomes Brendan Rodgers' third signing in a matter of days following the arrivals of Nat Phillips and Luis Palma.

The 21-year-old, who has represented Portugal at U21 level, is a graduate of Benfica's youth system, and made his first-team debut in a Champions League group-stage game against Bayern Munich.

He has made 23 appearances for the Primeira Liga side and spent the second half of last season on loan at Portuguese side, Pacos Ferreira.

Bernardo - who will wear the number 28 jersey - said: "I'm very excited to be here. It's a great club and I'm ready to be on the pitch and to help the team.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: "Paulo is a young player who comes in with the opportunity to give us more strength in depth in that midfield area.

"He's already gained first-team experience at a top-class club in Benfica, which is something he will bring to Celtic, and we're looking forward to working with him over the course of this season."

Celtic have signed nine players during this summer transfer window as they try to win a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title and challenge in Europe.

The club have also extended the deals of a number of first team players including Callum McGregor, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Liel Abada.

