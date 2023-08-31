Nat Phillips: Celtic sign Liverpool defender on six-month loan

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has joined Celtic on loan until January 2024.

The 26-year-old graduated from the Liverpool academy and made 29 appearances for the first team, scoring one goal.

He becomes Celtic's eighth summer signing, with Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo also in talks over a move to Parkhead.

"I'm really excited. When I heard about the interest it was one that got me excited," said Phillips, who has previously enjoyed loan spells with Bournemouth and Stuttgart.

"There were a few other options that didn't quite make me feel the same as this one did, so I was really keen to get it over the line and I'm delighted to be here now.

"It's such a huge club, the club's aspirations, the level it competes at, the fact that they're in the Champions League this year and the mentality of the club - they want to be winners in everything they do."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers added: "We're delighted to bring Nat to Celtic and we're looking forward to working with him in the months ahead.

"It's been well-documented that it's an area of the team we needed to look at in the short-term due to a number of injuries we have experienced, and so we're pleased that Nat will provide that defensive support in the squad.

"Nat arrives with the experience of having played for another huge club in Liverpool and those experiences will serve him well here at Celtic.

"I know that he's delighted with this move and is looking forward to working with the rest of the squad here."

