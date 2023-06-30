Scottish Premiership 2023/24 fixtures, dates and schedule: Celtic start title defence at Ross County

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season will kick off with champions Celtic at home to Ross County and Rangers travelling to Kilmarnock on Saturday August 5, with both games live on Sky Sports.

Dundee will mark their top-flight return at home to Motherwell, also on Saturday August 5, when they unfurl the Championship flag at Dens Park.

Celtic and Rangers fans need to wait until Sunday September 3 for the first Old Firm clash of the season, which takes place at Ibrox, as the title race promises to be another entertaining tussle between the Glasgow giants.

The sides will clash again at Celtic Park on December 30 with their final pre-split meeting at Ibrox on April 6.

Old Firm fixtures... September 3: Rangers vs Celtic, 12pm - live on Sky Sports

December 30: Celtic vs Rangers, 12.30pm - live on Sky Sports

April 6: Rangers vs Celtic, 3pm

The first Edinburgh derby of the season takes place on Saturday October 7, as Hearts host Hibernian at Tynecastle before the two sides clash again at Easter Road on Wednesday December 27 (kick-off 8pm), live on Sky Sports.

There is a full card of fixtures on December 23 with Celtic hosting Livingston and Rangers travelling to Fir Park to face Motherwell.

There are no Boxing Day fixtures for the top flight this season with a full round of fixtures taking place on December 27, while the final matches of 2023 take place on December 30, including Celtic vs Rangers - live on Sky Sports.

The Scottish Premiership season will take a break after a round of fixtures on January 2 with the league returning to action on January 27 with fixtures including Celtic vs Ross County, Hearts vs Aberdeen and St. Mirren vs Rangers.

The first round of matches in the post-match split take place on April 24 with the domestic league season concluding on the weekend of May 18 and 19.

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season (All fixtures subject to change):

Saturday August 5

Celtic vs Ross County, 12:30pm - live on Sky Sports

Dundee vs Motherwell, 3pm

Livingston vs Aberdeen, 3pm

St. Johnstone vs Hearts, 3pm

Kilmarnock vs Rangers, 5.15pm - live on Sky Sports

Sunday August 6

Hibernian vs St. Mirren, 3pm

Sunday September 3

Rangers vs Celtic, 12pm - live on Sky Sports

Wednesday December 27

Hibernian vs Hearts, 8pm - live on Sky Sports

Saturday December 30

Celtic vs Rangers, 12.30pm - live on Sky Sports

The Scottish Premiership season begins on the weekend of August 5/6, with the winter break returning from January 3 until January 19 2024.

The first round of post-split fixtures takes place on April 13/14, while the regular season ends on May 18/19.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 23 and 26.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons also begin on August 5, with those campaigns ending across the weekend of May 3/4.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on December 17 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 22 in Dublin, the Europa Conference League final will be on May 29 in Athens and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 1 at Wembley.

