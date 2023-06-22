Odin Thiago Holm: Celtic bring in midfielder as Brendan Rodgers' first signing

Celtic have signed midfielder Odin Thiago Holm on a five-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old joins from Valerenga - in his native Norway - and becomes manager Brendan Rodgers' first signing since returning to the club.

He scored 13 goals for the Oslo-based team in 91 matches and will wear the No 15 jersey at Celtic next season.

Rodgers said: "We are delighted to bring Odin to the club and to secure his signing so early in the window.

"He is a player who has been in the club's scouting and recruitment system for some time.

"I have looked at him closely and believe he is someone who can make a big impact at the club.

Twitter

"I have spent time already with Odin, he is an ambitious, exciting young player and I know he is delighted to be joining us.

"He is a great addition to the quality squad we already have and we really look forward to working with him."

Image: Brendan Rodgers has returned to Celtic as the club's new manager

Holm's arrival comes after Rodgers returned to the club as manager on a three-year-deal.

The 50-year-old won seven trophies during his first spell in Glasgow, including back-to-back domestic trebles, but left for Leicester City midway through the 2018/19 season - much to the frustration of many Celtic fans.

Sky Sports News understands Rodgers' deal is in excess of his previous Celtic contract, making him the highest-paid manager in the club's history again.

Celtic's board will back Rodgers in the transfer market to help him deliver domestic success and compete in the Champions League, Sky Sports News has been told.

He replaces Ange Postecoglou who won consecutive league titles and a domestic treble last season before joining Tottenham Hotspur.

John Kennedy will remain at Celtic as assistant manager - despite links to join Postecoglou at Spurs - with Stevie Woods, Gavin Strachan and Harry Kewell staying on as first-team coaches.

Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson does not think Brendan Rodgers owes the fans an apology after leaving the club once, but he accepts they will need assurances from the returning manager

Rodgers said: "When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family.

"We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans.

"We have a hugely impressive and talented group of players and staff at the club, and I am really looking forward to meeting up with them all and then getting straight down to work."

Celtic go into the new season looking to clinch a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title

Fixtures in the SPFL for the 2023/24 season will be released at 9am BST on Friday June 30.

We'll have fixtures for each club live from 9am across our digital platforms, with Sky Sports News providing a comprehensive hour-long show looking at the major headlines.

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 Premiership season?

Start date - August 5/6

Winter break - January 3 to 19, 2024

First post-split fixtures - April 13/14, 2024

Final round of matches - May 18/19, 2024

Premiership play-off final - May 23 & 26, 2024

Other key domestic dates:

Scottish Championship start - August 5

Scottish Championship final round - May 3, 2024

Scottish League 1 & League 2 start - August 5, 2024

Scottish League 1 & League 2 final round - May 4, 2024

Viaplay League Cup final - December 17

Scottish Cup final - date tbc

