Brendan Rodgers: Celtic reappoint former manager to replace Ange Postecoglou

Celtic have reappointed Brendan Rodgers as manager on a three-year-deal.

The 50-year-old won seven trophies during his first spell in Glasgow, including back-to-back domestic trebles, but left for Leicester City midway through the 2018/19 season - much to the frustration of many Celtic fans.

Sky Sports News understands Rodgers' deal is in excess of his previous Celtic contract, making him the highest-paid manager in the club's history again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic fans discuss if they would be happy at Brendan Rodgers returning to the club

Celtic's board will back Rodgers in the transfer market to help him deliver domestic success and compete in the Champions League, Sky Sports News has been told.

He replaces Ange Postecoglou who won consecutive league titles and a domestic treble last season before joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodgers had also been linked to the vacant job at Leeds United, despite planning to take an extended break away from the dugout following his departure from Leicester City in April.

John Kennedy will remain at Celtic as Rodgers' assistant manager with Stevie Woods, Gavin Strachan and Harry Kewell staying on as first-team coaches.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Rodgers said: "I am really delighted to return to Celtic and I am hugely excited by this great opportunity. When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family.

"We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans.

"Ange has done some brilliant work across the last two years and I will be doing all I can to maintain Celtic's momentum as we face into all our domestic and European challenges.

"We have a hugely impressive and talented group of players and staff at the club, and I am really looking forward to meeting up with them all and then getting straight down to work.

"I wanted John to be with me as we move forward. He is a very talented coach, someone I know well and respect and he will be very important to myself and our players.

"The club is in fantastic condition at all levels and I would like to thank the board for putting their trust in me to take the team forward. We will work very closely together as we strive to bring that success to our supporters.

"Let's get to work!"

Image: John Kennedy was a first-team coach during Rodgers' first spell at Celtic

Celtic's Chief Executive, Michael Nicholson added: "We are delighted to welcome Brendan as our new manager. He is a football manager of real quality and experience, with an established track record of delivering success.

"The role of Celtic manager is attractive and highly-sought after, and in the process we considered many potential candidates. In appointing Brendan, we are confident that we have identified the best candidate for Celtic.

"Having spoken to Brendan and discussed the club's strategy and objectives with him, I can see the passion he has for taking the club forward positively and building on what we have achieved.

"We look forward to working together to deliver growth and success for Celtic and our supporters."

What is Celtic's schedule?

Image: Celtic's Scottish Cup win completed a domestic treble last season

Celtic players will return for pre-season training at the club's Lennoxtown base before jetting out to Japan on tour in July.

Postecoglou's former club Yokohama F Marinos will be their first opponents on July 19 followed by a match against Gamba Osaka on July 22.

Rodgers' side then head to South Korea where they will play Wolves at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on July 26.

The club's first competitive match under Rodgers takes place on the weekend of August 5/6 as Celtic kick-off their Scottish Premiership title defence before Champions League group stage action gets under way on September 19/20.

What awaits Rodgers in Glasgow?

Image: Kyogo Furuhashi scored 34 goals in all competitions last season

The last time Celtic were unveiling a new manager, the club were in turmoil after losing the league to Rangers by 25 points and had several players out of contract.

As Rodgers comes in to replace Postecoglou, he inherits a side in strong health with an opportunity to take them to the next level.

The Australian made shrewd signings who have impressed as Celtic dominated, winning five trophies in two seasons.

Fans will certainly be worried about Postecoglou returning to try and take some of those players to Tottenham but if he does, Celtic will be able to command a high fee which could then be reinvested into the squad as they prepare for another crack at the Champions League.

Kyogo Furuhashi was one of Postecoglou's first signings after he looked to the Japanese market and the striker looks destined for a top club.

The 28-year-old ended last season as the Premiership's top scorer and with just two years left on his current deal, it would not be surprising if his former boss tried to tempt him to North London.

Players like Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Cameron Carter-Vickers are under contract until 2026 and Jota's deal runs until 2027 so they could be harder to prise away from the club.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Celtic game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Celtic latest? Bookmark our Celtic news page, check out Celtic's fixtures and Celtic's latest results, watch Celtic's goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Celtic games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Celtic as your favourite team.