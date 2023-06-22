Scottish Premiership : When are the fixtures announced for the 2023/24 season? All you need to know about key dates

The fixtures for the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season will be announced on Friday June 30 at 9am.

The Premier League and EFL fixtures have been announced but in Scotland, fans from across the SPFL have had to wait another week to see their full fixture lists revealed for the 2023/24 campaign.

Brendan Rodgers will discover who Celtic's title defence begins against after returning to Parkhead, while across Glasgow silverware is also in demand as Michael Beale prepares for his first full campaign as Rangers boss.

Aberdeen finished third last time out and go into the season under Barry Robson who was named permanent boss last month, while Edinburgh rivals Hearts - also under a newly confirmed coaching team - plus Hibernian will both have their sights on that third spot, at least.

A new manager is in charge at Dens Park too as newly promoted Dundee look forward to life in the top flight once again, this time under Tony Docherty.

Image: Dundee wo the cinch Championship title to secure a top-flight return

Sky Sports provides you with all you need to know about the key dates for the forthcoming fixture announcements.

When are the SPFL fixtures announced?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at some of the best goals scored across the Scottish Premiership last season

Fixtures in the SPFL for the 2023/24 season will be released at 9am BST on Friday June 30.

We'll have fixtures for each club live from 9am across our digital platforms, with Sky Sports News providing a comprehensive hour-long show looking at the major headlines.

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 Premiership season?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic will be hoping to win a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title

Start date - August 5/6

Winter break - January 3 to 19, 2024

First post-split fixtures - April 13/14, 2024

Final round of matches - May 18/19, 2024

Premiership play-off final - May 23 & 26, 2024

Other key domestic dates:

Scottish Championship start - August 5

Scottish Championship final round - May 3, 2024

Scottish League 1 & League 2 start - August 5, 2024

Scottish League 1 & League 2 final round - May 4, 2024

Viaplay League Cup final - December 17

Scottish Cup final - date tbc

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 SWPL season?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Glasgow City manager Leanne Ross led the club to the SWPL title last season ahead of Celtic and Rangers

Fixtures released - June 30

Start date - August 13

Winter break - December 18 to January 13

First post-split fixtures - March 3, 2024

Final round of matches - May 19, 2024

Play-off finals - May 23/24, 2024

Sky Sport Cup final - March 23 or 24, 2024

When does the transfer window open and close?

The SPFL summer window has opened and will close at midnight on Friday September 1.

The winter window will open on Monday January 1, 2024 and will close at midnight on Thursday February 1.

The Bundesliga, Serie A, LaLiga, and Ligue 1 will also close their windows on the same dates, although times may vary.

You can keep up to date with the transfer window on Sky Sports with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog, and catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

The Premier League season will kick off on August 12 with Burnley hosting treble winners Manchester City, live on Sky Sports, and concludes nine months later on May 19 2024.

The start is one week later than the 2022/23 launch as the schedule returns to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons.

However, the fixture list provides for a return of the mid-season player break which will take place between January 14-20.

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 EFL season?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at a selection of the best goals of the 2022-23 Championship season, featuring finishes by Ismaila Sarr, Brad Potts and Zian Flemming

The 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship season starts on Friday August 4, when League One play-off winners Sheffield Wednesday host Southampton at Hillsborough, live on Sky Sports.

The following day, Saturday August 5, League One champions Plymouth host Huddersfield while Middlesbrough and Blackburn host fellow promotion hopefuls Millwall and West Brom respectively on the opening Saturday of the season.

Leicester City and Leeds United begin life back in the second tier at home on Sunday August 6, with last season's play-off finalists and rivals Coventry City heading to the King Power Stadium before Cardiff City travel to Elland Road, live on Sky Sports.

Ipswich Town, runners-up in League One last season, travel to Sunderland in front of the Sky Sports cameras to complete the opening round of fixtures.

Start date - August 5

League One play-off final - May 18, 2024

League Two play-off final - May 19, 2024

Championship play-off final - May 26, 2024

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at a selection of the best goals of the 2022-23 Championship season, featuring finishes by Riley McGree, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Alfie Doughty

In Sky Bet League One, Derby host Wigan and Peterborough travel to Reading on the opening weekend.

The opening weekend will also see Leyton Orient, back in League One after eight years away, travel to fellow London side Charlton, while Cambridge and Oxford, who both narrowly avoided relegation last season, meet at the Abbey Stadium.

Blackpool, the third side relegated to League One, will host Burton, while promoted sides Northampton and Stevenage will meet at Sixfields Stadium.

Carlisle, who returned to League One for the first time in nine years with a play-off victory over Stockport at Wembley, have been handed a home game against Fleetwood on the opening weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at a selection of the best goals of the 2022-23 Championship season, featuring finishes by Marcelino Núñez, Patrick Roberts, Manuel Benson and Amad Diallo

In Sky Bet League Two, Wrexham mark their Football League return at home to MK Dons on Saturday August 5, kick-off 3pm.

Notts County, the National League play-off winners and one of the founder members of the Football League, will kick off their campaign at Sutton United while Duncan Ferguson's Forest Green Rovers, who finished bottom of League One, welcome Salford to The New Lawn Stadium.

Stockport County, who were beaten in the League Two play-off final by Carlisle United last season, start at home to Gillingham as newly-relegated Accrington Stanley are visited by Newport County.

Harrogate Town will travel to Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers on the opening day, with Morecambe - another casualty from League One - welcoming Walsall. Promotion hopefuls Bradford City, managed by Mark Hughes, head to Crawley Town.

MK Dons host fierce rivals AFC Wimbledon on Saturday November 18 with the return fixture scheduled for Saturday March 2.

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 WSL season?

Start date - Weekend of September 29/30 and October 1

Final day - May 18/19, 2024

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 SWPL season?

Start date - August 13

Winter break - December 18 to January 13

Round 22 - March 3, 2024

Round 32 - March 19, 2024

Play-off finals - May 23/24, 2024

When is the Community Shield?

Community Shield - Arsenal vs Manchester City - August 6, kick-off 4pm

When does the Carabao Cup start and finish?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After his Carabao Cup final player-of-the-match performance, watch Casemiro's best bits from Wembley

Carabao Cup first round - Week commencing August 7

Carabao Cup final - February 25, 2024

When are the FA Cup finals taking place?

Image: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lifts the FA Cup

Men's FA Cup final - TBC

Women's FA Cup final - Weekend of May 11/12, 2024

Other key domestic dates

Scottish League Cup final - December 17

Sky Sports Cup final - Weekend of March 23/24, 2024

Women's League Cup final - Weekend of March 30/31, 2024

Key European and international dates

The Champions League will begin on June 27, 2023 and conclude with the final at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024.

﻿Preliminary round semi-finals: June 27

﻿Preliminary round final: June 30

First qualifying round: July 11/12 and 18/19

Second qualifying round: July 25/26 and August 1/2

Third qualifying round: August 8/9 and 15

Play-offs: August 22/23 and 29/30

Champions League group stage match dates:

Matchday 1: September 19/20

Matchday 2: October 3/4

Matchday 3: October 24/25

Matchday 4: November 7/8

Matchday 5: November 28/29

Matchday 6: December 12/13

When do the knockout stages of the Champions League start?

Round of 16: 5/6/12/13 March 5/6/12/13, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 9/10 and 16/17, 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/May 1 and 7/8 May, 2024

Final: June 1, 2024

Europa League 2023/24 match schedule

Image: Ivan Rakitic and Jesus Navas of Sevilla lift the Europa League

When are the 2023/24 Europa League qualifiers?

﻿Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17

Play-offs: August 24 and 31

When are the 2023/24 Europa League group stage matches?

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

When is the 2023/24 Europa League knockout stage?

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024

Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024

Final: May 22, 2024

The Europa League will conclude at the Dublin Arena in Ireland.

Europa Conference League 2023/24 schedule

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paolo Di Canio reveals that he watched the Europa League Conference in one of his old West Ham shirts, and discusses the prospect of Declan Rice leaving the club

When are the ECL qualification rounds?

First qualifying round: July 13 and 20

Second qualifying round: July 27 and August 3

Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17

Play-offs: August 24 and 31

When are the ECL group stage matches?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out some of Jamie Carragher's best bits from the 2022/23 Premier League season, including being blanked by Cristiano Ronaldo, hitting Stuart Broad for four and that selfie with Gary Neville

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

When is the ECL knockout stage?

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024

Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024

Final: May 29, 2024

The Europa Conference League will conclude at the Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens, Greece.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out some of Gary Neville's best bits from the 2022/23 Premier League season