Steven Naismith stays at Hearts as technical director with Frankie McAvoy head coach

Steven Naismith will remain part of the coaching team at Hearts but Frankie McAvoy has been named as the club's new head coach.

The former Scotland forward took interim charge of the side last season following Robbie Neilson's departure, securing a fourth-placed finish and Europa League football.

Naismith has been named as the club's new technical director as he does not have the Pro Licence qualification needed to manage a team in European football.

The 36-year-old cannot begin to obtain the licence until next year, so McAvoy has been named head coach with Gordon Forrest confirmed as a first-team coach.

They have signed contracts until the summer of 2025 with the option of a further year at Tynecastle Park.



Paul Gallacher will remain as the club's goalkeeping coach.

Chief executive Andrew McKinlay told the official Hearts website: "We are thrilled to confirm Steven, Frankie and Gordon as our coaching team.



"We received a number of excellent applications, and, after a robust recruitment process, we believe the three were the best candidates to lead us into next season while sharing our vision for the club's future.



"Steven is an outstanding young coach with a strong track record of improving players whilst also displaying a commitment to blooding young talent through the ranks.



"Frankie has vast experience from his time coaching on both sides of the border and possesses an impressive track record of developing talent. Gordon, of course, is very familiar with the club already. He's an outstanding presence on the training pitch and a very gifted coach.



"I'm sure our supporters will join me in congratulating all three and wishing them every success."

Sporting director Joe Savage said: "We've been really impressed with all three of them, there's a fantastic dynamic there and we believe they've earned this opportunity.



"They want to continue playing in a style that the fans like and the players enjoy. I think the performances spoke for themselves; you could tell the players really bought into what they were trying to achieve.



"Steven has had a wonderful playing career and worked towards this for a long time. He's got a style and identity that I like and agree with. I think we'll work together well to develop and enhance this team.



"I've known Frankie a long time from working together at Hamilton, Norwich and Preston. He brings a wealth of experience and has a history of developing young players who have been sold for millions of pounds. In his time as academy director, you can see the influence he's had already.

"Speak to anyone about Gordon Forrest: and they'll tell you what a top coach he is. Gordon's brilliant on the grass, brilliant in taking sessions and that's been utilised really well. They're all good foils for each other and bounce ideas around together.



"The aim now is to be as successful as we can be. The first stop is to try and get through the European qualifiers which presents a challenge, but one we believe that we're capable of rising to.



"The sky's the limit. The three have shown in a short space of time what good ideas they have. Let's see how far we can go because we've got a great chance to build something really special at Hearts."