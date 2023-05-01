Barry Robson signs two-year deal to become permanent Aberdeen boss

Aberdeen have announced Barry Robson has signed a two-year deal to become permanent Aberdeen manager, remaining in charge at Pittodrie until at least the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Scottish Premiership manager of the month for March replaced Jim Goodwin who was sacked at the end of January and helped move the club back up the league.

Aberdeen have won seven straight games under Robson, including a 2-0 win over Rangers last time out.

The Pittodrie side now sit third - five points clear of Hearts in fourth and in firm control in the race to secure European football for next season.

'We are determined to deliver European football'

Image: Robson has led Aberdeen to seven straight wins and was named manager of the month for March

Robson will continue to be assisted by Steve Agnew, who has also agreed a new two-year deal to stay at Aberdeen.

"I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to manage this fantastic football club," Robson said.

"I would like to thank the chairman and the wider board for putting their trust in me and together with Steve and my staff we will work tirelessly to match the ambitions of the club.

"Since being asked to take the team at the end of January, the response from the players has been immense, and likewise the supporters have been brilliant and got right behind the team. They have played their part in our recent wins.

"We still have five tough matches remaining this season but we're all more determined than ever to deliver European football again for the supporters and longer term, meet the expectations of this great club."

Agnew added: "I'm delighted to join Barry as part of the coaching team at this great club.

"I have really enjoyed my time here so far. It is a fantastic club with amazing supporters at its core. They have got behind us home and away and the support has contributed to our run of form.

"Our goal now is to finish this season strong and continue to plan for 2023/24."

'Focus on recruitment for next season'

Image: Could Robson lead Aberdeen to third in the Scottish Premiership?

Chairman Dave Cormack said: "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Barry as men's first team manager.

"Barry has not only delivered excellent results on the pitch over the last couple of months, he's also been instrumental in implementing a holistic approach at Cormack Park, whereby youth academy and first-team coaches and staff are working closely together on a club-wide approach to player development, delivering a consistent playing philosophy from the academy to the first team, and maintaining and developing the player pathway to first-team football.

"He immediately recognised the need to surround himself with experience to help him in his growth and we are pleased that Steve Agnew has agreed to become permanent assistant manager.

"Barry's focus now, whilst clearly pushing to secure European football for the club, will be on the recruitment process for next season."

'Robson deserves this opportunity'

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd on Sky Sports News:

"I don't think Robson was Aberdeen's first choice, but it just shows you that if you go in there and apply yourself, surround yourself with good people - which is exactly what he has done - and get results, then you have the opportunity of staying in a job.

"He deserves it. Barry would have been the first one to admit that it was a great opportunity but because of the way the team was performing it was going to be very difficult.

"But he's gone in there and put his own stamp on it. He's made changes and recruited staff around him with experience and that will have helped him.

"Steve Agnew's in there, Liam Fox is in there and Craig Samson is the goalkeeping coach. There is a good core around Robson who know the league.

"This is now the right thing to do for Aberdeen. The run they have been on is fantastic. The second half performance against Rangers last weekend was exceptional. But the hard work now starts for Robson, and he'd say the same to you as well. They go to Rangers at the weekend, and they will be hoping to continue the run that they have been on."

