Tony Docherty: Dundee appoint former Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and St Johnstone assistant as new manager

Dundee have appointed Tony Docherty as their new manager.

The 52-year-old has spent the majority of his coaching career as assistant to Derek McInnes at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, with his new role representing his first stint as a boss.

Docherty takes over from Gary Bowyer, who left immediately after winning promotion to the Premiership earlier this month.

A Dundee statement read: "Tony is a man who has vast experience in football and has a wealth of knowledge of the Scottish game.

"After a full and thorough search process, Tony was the outstanding candidate. He has gained great respect as a coach and knows what is required to be successful in Scotland's top flight."

John Nelms, Dundee's managing director, added: "I am delighted with Tony's appointment. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge of our game, having been in the dugout for over 750 matches including national team experiences, European nights and trophy-lifting moments here domestically.

"Tony's leadership, work ethic and humility will go a long way to bringing Dundee success in the coming years."

Gordon Strachan, the technical director, said, "Tony is a guy that has been there and done it in Scottish football, at a number of clubs alongside Derek.

"I had the privilege to witness Tony's coaching skills first-hand when he joined the Scotland coaching team.

"We know that next season is a big one for the club and Tony knows what it takes to win matches in this league, and that's what we need. I'm thrilled we've got Tony onboard."