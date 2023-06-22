Championship fixtures and schedule 2023/24: Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton kick-off new season

The 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship season starts on Friday August 4, when League One play-off winners Sheffield Wednesday host Southampton at Hillsborough, live on Sky Sports..

The following day, Saturday August 5, League One champions Plymouth host Huddersfield while Middlesbrough and Blackburn host fellow promotion hopefuls Millwall and West Brom on the opening Saturday of the season.

Leicester City and Leeds United begin life back in the second tier at home on Sunday August 6, with last season's play-off finalists and rivals Coventry City heading to the King Power Stadium before Cardiff City travel to Elland Road, live on Sky Sports.

Ipswich Town, runners-up in League One last season, travel to Sunderland in front of the Sky Sports cameras to complete the opening round of fixtures.

Cardiff and Swansea contest the South Wales derby on September 16 and March 16, the Yorkshire derbies between Leeds and Huddersfield are scheduled for October 28 and March 2, while Norwich and Ipswich renew their rivalry on December 16 and April 6.

The regular Championship season concludes on Saturday May 4, with each match kicking-off simultaneously at 3pm. The play-off semi-finals will follow, though dates will be finalised for those fixtures closer to the time.

The 2024 Sky Bet Championship play-off final is set to take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday May 26.

The opening weekend games

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 EFL season:

Friday August 4

Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports

Saturday August 5

Blackburn vs West Brom, 3pm

Bristol City vs Preston, 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Millwall, 3pm

Norwich vs Hull, 3pm

Plymouth vs Huddersfield, 3pm

QPR vs Watford, 3pm

Stoke vs Rotherham, 3pm

Swansea vs Birmingham, 3pm

Sunday August 6

Leicester vs Coventry, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports

Leeds vs Cardiff, 2.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Sunderland vs Ipswich, 5pm - Live on Sky Sports

The Boxing Day games

Tuesday December 26

Birmingham vs Stoke

Cardiff vs Plymouth

Coventry vs Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield vs Blackburn

Hull vs Sunderland

Ipswich vs Leicester

Millwall vs QPR

Preston vs Leeds

Rotherham vs Middlesbrough

Southampton vs Swansea

Watford vs Bristol City

West Brom vs Norwich

The final day games

Which of these games will be pivotal?

Saturday May 4, 2024

Birmingham vs Norwich

Coventry vs QPR

Ipswich vs Huddersfield

Leeds vs Southampton

Leicester vs Blackburn

Middlesbrough vs Watford

Plymouth vs Hull

Rotherham vs Cardiff

Stoke vs Bristol City

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea vs Millwall

West Brom vs Preston

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 EFL season?

Start date - Friday August 4

League One play-off final - May 18

League Two play-off final - May 19

Championship play-off final - May 26