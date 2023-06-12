Ryan Kent: Winger joins Fenerbache after Rangers exit

Ryan Kent has joined Turkish club Fenerbache after leaving Rangers at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old's Ibrox contract was up this summer and he has agreed a four-year deal with Fenerbahce, subject to a medical.

Kent, who signed from Liverpool in a £7m transfer in 2019 after impressing on loan during the previous season, was one five senior players who were not offered new deals at Rangers.

Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor and Filip Helander are also looking for new clubs.

Speaking about his move he said: "Hello Fenerbahce fans. This is Ryan Kent.

"It's an honour to be joining Fenerbahce. After speaking to the club I am aware of the visions and targets for next season and I look forward to helping my team achieve those goals, starting with the Super Cup next month.

"I am excited to start pre-season, meet my team-mates and you fans. Take care."

A summer rebuild at Rangers

Image: Jack Butland is Rangers' third summer signing after agreeing a deal until the summer of 2027 (Credit: Rangers)

Rangers have already signed Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell on pre-contracts, with manager Michael Beale hopeful of adding the majority of his targets to the squad before pre-season training starts at the end of June.

The club are in talks for strikers Sam Lammers of Atalanta and Cremonese's Cyriel Dessers.

Los Angeles FC's Jose Cifuentes is also of interest, but Sky Sports News understands there is still significant work to do in order to complete a deal for the midfielder.

Negotiations are ongoing over a multi-million-pound deal for Lammers, 26, who was an unused substitute when Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers in the Europa League final last season.

Following an initial bid for Dessers, Beale is still hopeful of completing a move for the striker following Cremonese's relegation to Serie B.

How do Rangers win the league next season?

Rangers manager Michael Beale has told Sky Sports News he is moving forward with 'optimism' after ending the season with 'a tinge of disappointment.'

Beale has made no secret of his desire to add several new faces to his squad and says that recruitment is key to help his side catch Celtic next season.

"We start how we're ending with our style being very clear, our energy being very strong on the pitch in terms of our pressing and the bits out of possession," he told Sky Sports when asked how he plans to catch their rivals.

"We'll look to recruit a spine that's enabled to stay at Rangers for the next three to five years to build on.

"You've seen the start of that with Nico Raskin and Todd Cantwell coming in and Kieran Dowell. We'll look to add to that with a little bit of experience but certainly in terms of quality in the final third.

"You'll be able to tell by my face at the start of pre-season whether I've been successful in getting everyone that I want but either way we'll come back into pre-season next year with a few new ideas that I've wanted to implement. We need to go and recruit a certain type of player for that. We'll come back stronger.

"Our league form in the last 24 games would say if we can get to that stage where we are now, we'll be in the mix. It'll be about getting to the March international break where we need to be and then going for it."

