Kieran Dowell: Rangers sign midfielder from Norwich on pre-contract agreement

Rangers have signed Norwich midfielder Kieran Dowell on a pre-contract agreement.

Dowell, 25, has agreed to a three-year deal at Ibrox and will become a Rangers player on July 1.

He said: "I'm buzzing and really glad to get it done early towards the end of the season.

"I know a lot of Rangers fans and Scottish lads from my previous clubs, and they just speak so highly of Rangers - the intensity of it, the pressure of it - and that is a really good pressure as you are expected to win every game.

"There were so many positives for me to come here."

Dowell, a product of Everton's youth academy, made his first senior appearance in the UEFA Europa League for the Toffees in 2014.

Having enjoyed several loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Derby County and Wigan Athletic, Dowell moved to Norwich in 2020 and made 75 appearances for the Canaries.

The midfielder has represented England at youth level and was part of the side that secured the title at the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2017.

The 25-year-old becomes manager Michael Beale's first summer signing.

"I am delighted to welcome Kieran to Rangers," added Beale. "He already has great experience in his career, with a number of Premier League appearances, and he is a player we feel will fit well into our squad and our style of football.

"I have seen him develop as a young player through the Everton Academy and also through the England junior and U21 team. He is a good fit for our squad and has already been a team-mate of Tom Lawrence, John Lundstrum and Todd Cantwell in previous clubs.

"It is fantastic, as a club, to be able to complete our first signing ahead of the summer break and I am excited to see what the future holds for Kieran at Rangers."

