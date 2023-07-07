Joe Lewis: Aberdeen goalkeeper leaves after seven years as Barry Robson thanks 'colossal figure'

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis is to leave after Aberdeen after seven years with manager Barry Robson paying tribute to a "colossal figure."

The 35-year-old joined from Fulham in 2016 and went on to make 271 appearances for the club during his seven-year stint.

He featured in three cup finals for the Dons and was named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Season for 2016/17.

Lewis was number one under Derek McInnes and Stephen Glass but dropped to the bench following the arrival of Kelle Roos last summer.

His exit comes a day after Aberdeen signed goalkeeper Ross Doohan from Forest Green Rovers on a two-year deal.

Manager Barry Robson paid tribute to the stopper, saying: "Joe has been a colossal figure at the club for many years and he can be extremely proud of his contribution to Aberdeen FC.

"Both on and off the pitch, he has been a leader. Not only an outstanding goalkeeper, but a proper professional and exactly the type you want in and around your dressing room.

"I would like to thank Joe personally and wish him well for whatever is next."

Lewis, who started his career at Norwich, admitted mixed feelings about his departure.

"I've got so many good memories here at Aberdeen, both on and off the field, and I've made many friends within the club, so it feels quite emotional to be moving. I have no regrets; I've always tried my hardest every time I wore the shirt and I'm enormously proud to have captained the club and played as many games as I did.

"The supporters took to me immediately and during the last seven years have stuck with me through thick and thin so I'd sincerely like to thank them. The people of Aberdeen in general have been so welcoming to my family so whilst we'll be leaving the city, we won't be strangers.

"The club is in a fantastic place right now. There is a lot to look forward to and I'm sure I'll be back at some point this season to support the boys."

