Graeme Shinnie joins Aberdeen from Wigan; Rhys Williams arrives from Liverpool on loan

Aberdeen have signed Graeme Shinnie on a permanent three-year deal from Wigan Athletic.

The 31-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Pittodrie and helped the club finish third in the Scottish Premiership, securing European football.

Shinnie, who first played for the Dons in 2015, will remain captain for the new campaign.

"My full focus was always on returning here," he said. "It's a club I love. I feel like I am back home again.

"I'm looking forward to the season ahead. It's going to be tough but we're building a squad now that is going to be ready for what lies ahead and being able to play in the group stages of a European competition is something I've always wanted so there are exciting times ahead.

"I think the bond I've got here with the fans is amazing and I can't wait to get back on the pitch at Pittodrie again and have them cheering us on but it's important we get ready in pre-season and come together again as a club and perform as well as we can next season."

Williams joins on loan from Liverpool

Aberdeen also have completed a deal for centre-back Rhys Williams, who joins on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

An England Under-21 international, Williams has made 14 starts for the Liverpool first team, with a further five appearances off the bench in both the English Premier League and Champions League.

The 22-year-old has had previous loan spells with Blackpool and Swansea and arrives at Pittodrie to link up with his former team-mate, Leighton Clarkson, who he played alongside in the youth ranks at Liverpool.

"I'm really pleased to be here," he said. "When I knew there was an opportunity to come to Aberdeen on loan, I spoke to Leighton and he couldn't speak highly enough about his experience.

"I actually met some of the boys during the summer so there will be a few familiar faces in the dressing room which I'm sure will help me settle quickly.

"There's a lot to look forward to this season, particularly with European football, and I can't wait to get started and show everyone what I am capable of."

'Squad starting to take shape'

Image: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has added five players to his squad this summer

With Shinnie and Williams joining Nicky Devlin, Leighton Clarkson and Ester Sokler as Aberdeen's summer arrivals, manager Barry Robson said: "Graeme is a captain, a real leader and is Aberdeen through and through.

"We're absolutely delighted to get him back. This is where he belongs and his impact on the team and club last year was there for all to see.

"He is well aware of the level of expectation at this club and his wealth of experience will be a major advantage as we head into a busy season.

"Coming from Liverpool, Rhys joins us with a great pedigree.

"He's athletic, tall and we think we can improve him and give him the platform to continue his development. I've no doubt he'll become a real asset for the team.

"We've developed a good understanding with Liverpool, and I think they trust us with their players.

"The squad is starting to take shape now ahead of what will be a busy season. That said, we have still got a lot of work to do, and I expect the next few weeks will be busy with more new arrivals."

