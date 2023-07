Jota: Al-Ittihad sign Portuguese winger from Celtic in £25m deal

Al-Ittihad have signed Portuguese winger Jota from Celtic for £25m.

A Celtic statement read: "After two seasons with the club, one on loan from Benfica and one on a full contract, Portuguese winger, Jota has left Celtic to join Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ittihad.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"In his time in the Hoops, Jota won two league titles as well as picking up winner's medals in both the Scottish and League Cups.

"Everyone at Celtic Football Club wishes Jota success in his future career."

More to follow…

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.