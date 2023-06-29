Abdallah Sima: Rangers sign Brighton forward on season-long loan

Rangers have signed forward Abdallah Sima on a season-long loan from Brighton.

The 22-year-old, who played against Rangers twice in 2021 for Slavia Prague, moved to Brighton for around £7m but has yet to make an appearance for the Premier League club.

Sima, a Senegal international, spent his first year on loan at Stoke City, before joining Angers last season where he scored six goals in 37 appearances.

He has two years left on his current Brighton deal and completed his move to Glasgow on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rangers have had an opening bid for Feyenoord striker Danilo rejected.

Image: Rangers have had a bid for striker Danilo turned down by Feyenoord

The Ibrox club remain interested in signing the Brazilian - who scored 14 goals across all competitions last season - but are yet to agree a fee.

Rangers are working on deals other deals too, with Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers and Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes still of interest.

Manager Michael Beale has already added Sam Lammers, Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell to his squad and is understood to be pleased with the business done by the club so far.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers' Sam Lammers opens up about his talks in Italy with Michael Beale, why his game is about more than goals and preparing for a title fight in Scotland

There has also been interest in several Rangers players including the likes of Scott Wright and Glen Kamara, who could depart the club this summer.

'We are ahead of schedule'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers boss Michael Beale told Sky Sports News in May he is moving forward with "optimism" after ending the season with "a tinge of disappointment"

Speaking after the arrival of Lammers, Beale was positive about the club's transfer business this summer.

"I am delighted with our progress so far in this summer transfer window," he said.

"We have worked extremely well to recruit Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell and Sam Lammers. We are ahead of schedule in our plans.

"The coming weeks will see more trading both in and out of the squad as we prepare for the season ahead. We have key areas of focus and we are close to securing our targets in those positions."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.