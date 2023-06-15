Sam Lammers: Rangers sign forward with talks underway over more deals

Rangers have signed forward Sam Lammers from Atalanta in a deal worth around £3m.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal and becomes the Ibrox club's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell on pre-contracts.

Lammers, who will wear the number 14 jersey vacated by Ryan Kent, was an unused substitute when Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers in the Europa League final last season before spending time on loan at Italian clubs Sampdoria and Empoli.

He said: "I am really excited to join Rangers, my first impressions have all been good so I am even more excited for the season to start now.

"I came in contact with the manager and he came over to see me in Italy, we had a good talk and he gave me a presentation about the club and about how I could fit in so ever since that moment I was excited for this project and to get here.

"I already knew some things about Rangers, I know the history, I know it is a massive club in Scotland and also worldwide but it is always a good thing to have the personal side of it."

Image: Lammers has joined Rangers from Atalanta subject to international clearance

Manager Michael Beale added: "Sam is a player I have been aware of for a number of years. I first knew him as a young player at PSV and have followed his career closely from afar and he excelled in Holland both in the Eredivisie and the under-21 national team.

"Sam will give us great technical and tactical quality, being able to play in a variety of attacking positions as a number 10 or nine. He was the first player I met with as part of the planning for the new season and during our lengthy discussions, it was clear that we share the same ideas on football and on his personal development moving forward. He has a strong alignment to the other players in our squad.

"Having recently turned 26, he brings a wealth of experience having already played in the top leagues in Holland, Germany and Italy. We are delighted he is joining us at Rangers and I'm looking forward to working closely with him."

'We are ahead of schedule'

Image: Rangers have also signed Jack Butland plus Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell this summer on pre-contracts

On recruitment as a whole so far this close-season, Beale added: "I am delighted with our progress so far in this summer transfer window. We have worked extremely well to recruit Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell and Sam Lammers. We are ahead of schedule in our plans.

"The coming weeks will see more trading both in and out of the squad as we prepare for the season ahead. We have key areas of focus and we are close to securing our targets in those positions."

Gers in talks over Dessers deal

Image: Rangers are in talks to sign striker Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese

Rangers boss Beale is hopeful of signing the majority of his targets before pre-season training at the end of June and work is ongoing over several deals.

As reported last week, the Ibrox club remain in talks with Cremonese following an initial bid for striker Cyriel Dessers.

Interest also remains in Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo and Los Angeles FC's Jose Cifuentes, however, Sky Sports News understands there is still significant work to do in order to complete a deal for the midfielder.

As well as several new additions expected this summer, the club are also understood to be open to offers for Glen Kamara and Scott Wright.

How do Rangers win the league next season?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers manager Michael Beale told Sky Sports News last month he is moving forward with 'optimism' after ending the season with 'a tinge of disappointment'

Beale has made no secret of his desire to add several new faces to his squad before the players return for pre-season training and says that recruitment is key to help his side catch Celtic next season.

"We start how we're ending with our style being very clear, our energy being very strong on the pitch in terms of our pressing and the bits out of possession," he told Sky Sports when asked how he plans to catch their rivals.

"We'll look to recruit a spine that's enabled to stay at Rangers for the next three to five years to build on.

"You've seen the start of that with Nico Raskin and Todd Cantwell coming in. We'll look to add to that with a little bit of experience but certainly in terms of quality in the final third.

"You'll be able to tell by my face at the start of pre-season whether I've been successful in getting everyone that I want but either way we'll come back into pre-season next year with a few new ideas that I've wanted to implement. We need to go and recruit a certain type of player for that. We'll come back stronger.

"Our league form in the last 24 games would say if we can get to that stage where we are now, we'll be in the mix. It'll be about getting to the March international break where we need to be and then going for it."

