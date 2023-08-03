Jose Cifuentes: Rangers sign midfielder from Los Angeles on four-year deal

Rangers have signed Jose Cifuentes on a four-year deal for around £1.2m from Los Angeles FC.

The 24-year-old midfielder becomes manager Michael Beale's ninth summer signing as he rebuilds his squad ahead of the new season.

Ecuador international Cifuentes, who has made 16 appearances for his country, was a part of LAFC's double-winning squad who lifted the MLS Cup and the Supporters' Shield last year.

"I'm very excited to be here, I think this club is amazing," he said.

"When I spoke to Michael Beale, he told me about the project, what he wants here for the club, and he told me what he wants from me here so that's why I joined. I love his project and his vision for football."

Kieran Dowell, Cyriel Dessers, Jack Butland, Sam Lammers, Leon Balogun, Dujon Sterling, Danilo Pereira da Silva and Abdallah Sima have already joined Rangers during this transfer window.

Beale added: "Jose is a player we have followed for a long time. I was originally aware of him when he broke through in Ecuador and I have followed him on his journey with LAFC in the MLS.

"He is a midfielder who can play in a variety of roles, both as a box-to-box player and in a more defensive role. He has excelled in the MLS and for his national team.

"When I returned to Rangers, he was a name that was immediately discussed and one that we knew we would have a lot of competition to overcome if we were to sign him. When meeting to discuss the move, it was clear that we are aligned in our thinking and on his further development.

"I am delighted we have Jose here at Rangers and I must thank everyone involved in the process of making this transfer a reality."

Gers chief executive James Bisgrove said: "We are thrilled to have added Jose and Danilo to our men's first-team squad in the last few days, to take us to nine exciting new signings this summer.

"They will complement Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun superbly as we look forward to what we hope will be a successful season for everyone connected with Rangers.

"Our chairman, John Bennett, the Rangers Board, Michael, and I are all delighted with the work that has been done, with the focus now fully on our trip to Kilmarnock for Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener."

Could Kamara, Sakala and Wright depart?

Image: Glen Kamara looks set to leave Rangers after joining in 2019 for £50,000 from Dundee

Meanwhile, several clubs are interested in midfielder Glen Kamara, who is now training away from the first team, with Rangers understood to be holding out for a fee in the region of £5m - four years after signing him for £50,000.

Fashion Sakala is also expected to depart Ibrox with several clubs in Saudi Arabia tracking the forward which Rangers value at around £4m.

Sky Sports News exclusively spoke to winger Scott Wright as he prepared to fly out to Istanbul for talks with Pendikspor and despite returning to training in Glasgow - could yet depart for Turkey during this window.

Rangers kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign at Kilmarnock on Saturday - live on Sky Sports - before the first leg of their Champions League third-round qualifier against Servette next Wednesday.

