Rangers: Can Michael Beale's side beat Celtic in the title race?

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd is warning Rangers they have been "playing second fiddle" to Celtic for too long.

Michael Beale has revamped his Ibrox squad this summer as he looks to end their Old Firm rivals' domestic dominance and make this season an unhappy return for Brendan Rodgers.

There have been eight new signings while a number of last season's first team, including strikers Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak, have left the club.

Beale lost just one Scottish Premiership match, at Celtic Park, after taking charge last December, but their rivals also beat them in the League Cup final and Scottish Cup semi-final.

Ahead of the new season, we asked Kris Boyd to assess his former club's chances of success...

Summer recruitment

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Jack Butland says he hopes to be successful at Rangers.

I think they're strengthening in areas that they had to strengthen in. When you look back at last season, there's no doubt that the forward or central role was an issue for the Rangers.

Sometimes it is a hit or a miss when you're going into the market, but with the money spent on Danilo (£6m) it really has to work.

Whatever happens, there is no doubt that the players that have come into Rangers in that forward area will be an upgrade on what was there last season, as I felt that was their Achilles heel a lot of the time - a lot of things got into the final third and it kind of broke down.

Rangers will be hoping that isn't the case this year because there is no doubt they're going to have to improve in that area if they're going to challenge for trophies.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers admits Alfredo Morelos will be a hard act to follow, but insists he is ready to impress at Ibrox.

The left-back area is also an issue that's been ongoing for a while. I think Borna Barisic sometimes gets a raw deal because he's performed reasonably well for Rangers. Ridvan Yilmaz has come in and some of his performances have been ok, but he's has a bad injury as well.

He's come back from that and it's going take time for him to settle in but, unfortunately, don't get time to settle in in Glasgow. If don't perform, you're struggling.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Rangers defender Dujon Sterling is not fazed by the prospect of a battle with captain James Tavernier for a starting place.

If the Rangers full-backs can perform well in those four games against Celtic it gives you a chance of winning the league because there's no doubt against the rest of the teams there should be more than enough to take care of them.

Ultimately, that's the area that Celtic have been able to capitalise on Rangers' mistakes and weaknesses. If they can rectify that then they've got a good chance.

It's important to remember not every signing made is going to be spot on but it's vitally important that more work than don't.

Is Beale under pressure to deliver the title?

Image: Michael Beale was first-team coach under Steven Gerrard

Beale was part of a successful winning team and he might be looking at it in terms of disappointment because they had an opportunity to kick on from there.

If you had given Steven Gerrard the money he's been given, then Rangers might not be in the position they're in.

Celtic have been the dominant force in Scottish football. Yes, Rangers won the last Old Firm meeting of last season and performed well in other games against Celtic but the reality is they didn't do enough.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Cinch Scottish Premiership Old Firm match between Rangers and Celtic.

Rangers just need to find a way to start winning Old Firm games on a regular basis that will allow them then to go and challenge for trophies.

It's the norm going into any season for Rangers or Celtic that they're expected to win trophies. Celtic have worked hard to get them but they've given themselves every opportunity to do that.

Rangers have been playing second fiddle to Celtic for a number of years and they need to rectify that quickly as when you're not winning big games and not delivering trophies it can become an issue.

It can have the opposite effect if you are winning them as you've already tasted success and you want more.

The club have have backed Michael in the summer and they'll need to deliver because Celtic have brought in Brendan Rodgers and there's no doubt he will have money to spend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers assistant Neil Banfield tells Sky Sports about the squad's improvement this summer and what he learned from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Celtic can sign virtually whoever they want for Scottish football but it could be difficult for them to know where to strengthen because they've got so many players who have done so well.

The fixtures have been kind to Rangers at the start of the season and it gives them an opportunity. If they can go to win the games up until that Old Firm then you're able to beat Celtic at home, then you never know.

I don't think it'll take long for the pressure to build on Brendan Rogers if it doesn't start well, but it will be the exact same for Michael Beale if it doesn't start well for Rangers.

Ending Rodgers' domestic dominance?

Image: Brendan Rodgers won back-to-back domestic trebles at Celtic

As soon as a manager signs that contract for Rangers or Celtic you're under pressure. People thrive on it and the buzz of having to do it day in, day out.

Brendan Rodgers has been here before - he knows exactly what to expect - he only lost once against Rangers in his last spell in Scotland.

I'm sure Brendan will feel he can be all-conquering again but if it doesn't start well and there are points dropped, the ones who were vocal about him coming back won't take long to find their voices.

There is no doubt Brendan is an outstanding manager and Celtic have done really well to get him after Ange Postecoglou moving on because I don't think there are many who would have backed themselves to take over from his success.

It's safe to say Brendan Rodgers isn't lacking in confidence and will fancy himself to deliver exactly what he did last time.

Making an impact in Europe

Image: Rangers fell to a 7-1 defeat at home to Liverpool in the Champions League last season

In Scottish football, we can get hung up on the whole thing of getting to European football.

The money would be unbelievable. Celtic have already banked that money by automatically qualifying for the group stages and I of course hope Rangers will join them.

The reality is I don't see either of them doing anything in Europe.

If you can get in and nick that third spot and then drop into the Europa League then that'd be a success for me.

Rangers have got the two qualifiers to get there and they'll fancy their chances. They did it last year, it's not going to be easy but what Rangers and Celtic have got should be enough to get to the Champions League.

Can they have any impact? No. The reality is if you can get that money it would help but, if you don't, you've got the safety net of Europa League.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - Next season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.