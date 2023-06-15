Leighton Clarkson: Aberdeen sign midfielder from Liverpool on four-year deal

Aberdeen have signed Leighton Clarkson on a four-year deal after he impressed on loan.

The 21-year-old moved to Pittodrie on loan from Liverpool last summer and immediately impressed, scoring on his Scottish Premiership debut against St Mirren.

Clarkson, who had one year left on his Anfield deal, scored six goals and provided nine assists in 38 appearances as the Dons secured third place in the Scottish Premiership and Europa League football.

He is Barry Robson's second summer signing following the capture of Nicky Devlin from Livingston.

"There is no doubt Leighton had a positive impact during his time with us last season and its hugely encouraging that he has now chosen this club as his home, and the best place for his continued development," Robson said.

"He is a brilliant prospect and exactly the type of player we want here at the club. He's young, hungry, and technically very good.

"He was much admired for the creativity he brought on the pitch and showed a real affinity with the supporters during his time at Pittodrie last season.

"We are shaping the squad up for playing both in Europe and domestically and will be looking to announce more new faces in the very near future."

Clarkson came through Liverpool's youth academy and made his Reds debut in a 5-0 EFL Cup win over Aston Villa in 2019.

He went on to make two more appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side, playing in the FA Cup and also starting a Champions League game away at Midtjylland before moving to Blackburn Rovers on loan.

