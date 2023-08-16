Gustaf Lagerbielke: Celtic sign Sweden defender on five-year deal for £3m

Celtic have announced the signing of defender Gustaf Lagerbielke from Elfsborg on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old arrives from IF Elfsborg in a deal worth around £3m following the departure of fellow Swedish defender Carl Starfelt who left for LaLiga side Celta Vigo.

Lagerbielke - who will wear the No 4 jersey at Celtic Park - made 16 appearances in the Swedish league this season and won his first international cap in January, playing in a friendly win over Iceland.

"It feels really good, and I'm really excited and proud to be here," he said after sealing his move to the Scottish Premiership champions.

"The first thing you think of when you hear the name 'Celtic' is obviously the fans, this stadium and the atmosphere the fans create here.

"And also, all the good players who have played here and who are playing here now, so I'm really excited to play with them and hopefully win a lot of games and titles."

Image: Lagerbielke will wear the number four jersey at Celtic after signing a five-year deal

Gustaf becomes the sixth player that manager Brendan Rodgers has signed this summer, joining Marco Tilio, Odin Holm, Hyeokkyu Kwon, Hyunjun Yang and Maik Nawrocki.

"We are really pleased to finalise the deal for Gustaf to join the club," said Rodgers.

"He is an exciting, talented young player who has great attributes and someone who I think is ready for the challenges that Celtic will bring.

"I know he is really hungry to achieve success with us. We think he will bring even more quality to our squad and we really look forward to working with him."

Wilson: New style under Rodgers will take time

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Celtic

Former defender Mark Wilson believes Celtic will continue to improve under Rodgers as the returning boss looks to implement his own style after replacing Ange Postecoglou.

Sunday's 3-1 victory at Aberdeen saw the Hoops maintain their perfect start to the league campaign as they look to win a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

"When you have to go away to Pittodrie in the second game of the season it's always going to present a challenge, never mind when you're a new manager coming in," Wilson said.

Image: Brendan Rodgers has signed six players this summer since returning to Celtic

"I thought Celtic got through the tie fine. They're not at their sparkling best, I think we all know that.

"We're seeing slight differences in the way they're playing this season compared to last season, but at the top end of the pitch they are still so sharp.

"It's going to take time for the ideas to settle into the player's minds what Brendan Rogers wants, but I think what he's done is he's taken a lot of the good work that Ange Postecoglou put in place here.

"The tempo, the inverted fullbacks, overloading the midfield and I think he's put his own spin on things like any top managers do.

"The main difference is you're seeing Kyogo coming into a deeper role, coming inside when O'Riley is going beyond the striker or Maeda is going in behind.

"That really suits Kyogo's game so I think when it comes to the bigger games in the Champions League that's going to be a real plus point from a Celtic point of view."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

The transfer window opened on June 14, but who will be on the move this summer ahead of the deadline at 11pm on September 1 in England and at midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Celtic game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Celtic latest? Bookmark our Celtic news page, check out Celtic's fixtures and Celtic's latest results, watch Celtic's goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Celtic games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Celtic as your favourite team.