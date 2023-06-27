Guglielmo Vicario: Tottenham sign goalkeeper from Empoli for initial £17.2m fee

Tottenham have completed the signing of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli in a deal worth an initial £17.2m.

The Italy international has signed a contract with the club that will run until 2028 and he will wear the No 13 shirt for Spurs.

An impressive two-year spell with Empoli saw Vicario make a total of 71 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A team. His eye-catching performances earned him his first international call-up in September 2022.

The deal also includes bonuses on top of the initial fee.

Vicario is set to be the replacement for Hugo Lloris, whose 11 years at Spurs could end this summer with the World Cup winner signalling his intent to move on for a new challenge.

Spurs set for a busy summer?

A new centre-back and an attacking midfielder are the next priorities for Tottenham after completing the signing of Vicario.

Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven are two of the central defenders they are interested in.

Sky Sports News has already reported that Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo is also on the target list.

Tottenham want to sign at least one centre-back and how many they do will depend on outgoings.

Davinson Sanchez's future is particularly uncertain and Clement Lenglet - who made 26 appearances last season - has already returned to Barcelona following his loan spell.

Tapsoba - a Burkina Faso international - made more than 40 appearances for Bayer last season, including five in the Champions League.

Netherlands U21 international Van der Ven played 33 times for Wolfsburg last term and is left-footed.

Adarabioyo wants to leave Fulham and can play at both right and left centre-back.

James Maddison is the top target for the attacking-midfield role and Spurs are already in advanced talks with Leicester over his signing.

