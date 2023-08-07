Harry Kane: Bayern Munich chiefs to discuss Tottenham striker as they wait for an answer on 'final offer'

Harry Kane will be discussed at a meeting of Bayern Munich's executives on Monday as they mull over their pursuit of the Tottenham striker, according to Sky in Germany.

Bayern Munich are still waiting on a response from Tottenham after the German champions submitted their 'final offer' for Kane worth more than €100m including add-ons.

The Bundesliga side wanted a quick response otherwise they could move onto other targets, and it remains to be seen how they will react if the wait goes on.

Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 13th August 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Kane, who scored four goals in Sunday's 5-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, wants his future sorted this week before Tottenham's first Premier League game of the season at Brentford, live on Sky Sports on Sunday August 13.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from Tottenham's 5-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday

The 30-year-old is planning on travelling to Barcelona for Tuesday's friendly against the Spanish giants, although the situation could change swiftly if there is a breakthrough in negotiations.

One of the reasons Kane wants his future sorted out now is for personal reasons. His wife is due to give birth in a couple of weeks and she can no longer travel.

It is understood that this is not a negotiating tactic from the Spurs striker's camp - Kane wants his future to be resolved one way or another this week.

Kane is out of contract next summer and the risk for Spurs is keeping him beyond the current transfer window and losing an elite goalscorer on a free next summer, potentially to a Premier League rival.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou says he is 'in open dialogue' with Harry Kane over his potential move to Bayern Munich

He is unwilling to sign a new contract with Tottenham this summer and his preference is to join Bayern over other interested clubs, including French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Kane could potentially earn in the region of £11m net annually over the course of a five-year contract if he signs for Bayern. That will be broken down into basic salary, number of games played and bonuses.

Tottenham's record scorer also has not ruled out returning to the Premier League in the future.

Kane scored 30 Premier League goals last season in a disappointing campaign for Spurs as they finished eighth to miss out on European football, while they remain without a trophy since 2008.

He has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for the club, having scored his first Spurs goal in December 2011, while in the Premier League he has netted 213 times in 320 Premier League games and is currently 48 goals off breaking Alan Shearer's record as the highest scorer in Premier League history.

Spurs step up striker search

Sky in Italy is reporting Tottenham are interested in Porto striker Mehdi Taremi. It is claimed Porto want £26m for the Iranian forward.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have agreed a deal with Rosario Central to sign striker Alejo Veliz.

However, it has not yet been decided whether the player will return to the Argentine club on loan.

Spurs see Veliz as a talent to develop for the future and the north London club have beaten other interested clubs to his signature.

Stream the Premier League and much more with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.

Price is what you pay; value is what you get. So as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy negotiates the numbers with Bayern Munich's CEO, striker Harry Kane will be weighing up what a move could bring him and what it would be worth.

While he has intimated he is open to the switch, his belief it would be unfair to leave if a deal isn't done before the first Premier League game of the season is a reminder of his loyalty to his boyhood club.

Of course, with Kane this isn't about the money. He would become Bayern's top earner but the driver of this move is his legacy.

With that in mind, the Premier League goalscoring record is something to factor in. He has been open about his ambition to add that historic accolade to his scoring records for Tottenham and England and it has been used in the past as an argument as to why he wouldn't move abroad. After scoring 30 times last season, it is a record that is also within sight.

But a move to Germany with Bayern needn't end that aim. A five-year contract is reportedly on the table but whether that is completed in full or not, there could still be time for Kane - who has meticulously managed his body - to return in search of the remaining 48 strikes he needs to surpass Alan Shearer.

A move to Bayern would also all-but guarantee the elusive team trophy missing from his CV.

Read the full feature by Sky Sports' Peter Smith here...

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.