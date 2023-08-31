Tottenham transfer news: Spurs set for further Brennan Johnson talks as Eric Dier faces decision on future

Tottenham are set to hold further talks with Nottingham Forest on Thursday over the signing of Brennan Johnson, while Eric Dier faces a decision over his Spurs future.

Johnson has been Tottenham's top target for a new forward and they have faced competition from Brentford, but Spurs are now pushing to sign the Wales international before Friday's 11pm deadline.

Forest boss Steve Cooper said on Thursday: "If something is going to happen, then it's coming to that time.

"There is no official news. So, we'll have to carry on as normal. We'll treat this best we can as a normal day."

Spurs have had other targets such as Ansu Fati, but they are not planning to intervene in his move to Brighton with the Spaniard arriving on the south coast on Thursday.

Another target - Johan Bakayoko - is also expected to stay at PSV Eindhoven now they have qualified for the Champions League group stages.

Spurs' priority remains outgoings, and they are working hard to find solutions for the likes of Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele.

They are currently three players over the 25-man squad limit for the Premier League.

Dier needs to leave for regular football

Image: Tottenham centre-back Eric Dier was offered to Bayern Munich but they are not interested

Spurs defender Dier faces a season on the sidelines because he wants to see out his contract at Tottenham.

Clubs are interested in signing the 29-year-old permanently in the last two days of the transfer window and give him regular football.

But Dier is understood to only want a loan move so that he can see out his Spurs deal, which is into its final year. Tottenham, however, are not interested in sending him out on loan.

As currently their fourth or fifth-choice centre-half, he faces the very real prospect of hardly featuring for them this season.

Dier has not been part of any of their matchday squads so far - even against Fulham in the Carabao Cup in midweek. He has made 361 appearances for the club since joining in 2014.

This season ends with England playing in the European Championships and Dier would be in contention for a place with regular games.

He was offered to Bayern Munich but they are not interested and want to sign Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea instead.

