Morgan Rogers: Aston Villa forward signs new contract extension until 2030

Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers has signed a new six-year contract until summer 2030.

The 22-year-old will now stay at Villa Park until 2030 to cap an excellent week after he made his England debut against Greece.

Rogers has enjoyed a meteoric rise following his £8m move from Middlesbrough in January.

He went straight into Unai Emery's team, helping them achieve Champions League qualification and excelling as they won their opening three games in Europe's premier club competition.

His form was rewarded with a maiden call-up to the England senior squad last week where he made substitute appearances against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

Rogers has thrived under boss Emery, who he recently paid tribute to.

He said at an England media day last week: "I think any player would say that trust from a manager is the most important thing.

"And he gave me that from minute one, he threw me in the deep end when people were injured last season and gave me a chance to shine and develop and to be in the first team now.

"And he's always demanding with me to get to that level and to maintain the level. And it's just about when you have that person behind you, you're on the pitch and you know that he's there for you.

"He's always going to push you. He's always demanding more from you. He gives you that extra motivation, that extra something from within, just to push yourself and just to impress."

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Exactly a year ago this week, Morgan Rogers made a short cameo off the bench as Middlesbrough were beaten at Bristol City.

Fast forward 12 months, the forward has now had one of the weeks of his life. An England debut in a brilliant win away at Greece, followed by a new contract at Aston Villa.

It is capping off a brilliant 2024 for the 22-year-old, who has started every single Premier League and Champions League game for Unai Emery's Villa this season. And looking at his style of play, you can see why.

His sheer strength and drive in terms of running ability has gained plenty of plaudits this season. The Villa forward ranks highly among Premier League players when it comes to carrying the ball great distances, taking Emery's Villa higher up the pitch and into more dangerous areas.

When Rogers put in an impressive display against Arsenal in the second game of this season, footage showed the normally defensively resolute Thomas Partey and Declan Rice falling at the feet of the Villa forward. "The way he was brushing people away, it was like watching Jonah Lomu," said Jamie Redknapp that day.

These skills are nothing new to those who have followed Rogers' career for years.

"He's always been an attacking midfield player who is 6ft 2in, is really quick, highly skilful and his technique is of the highest quality. He's always set himself apart with those characteristics," says Brian Barry-Murphy, Rogers' former academy coach at Manchester City.

"He's definitely different because he can get the ball and run really quickly, directly and carry the ball big distances.

"Morgan has the ability to receive, turn and run with the ball and really affect opponents. How he moves is really efficient and his size is underestimated.

"He's always been big for his age, but now among senior professionals he looks big. That ability to create and score goals with those attributes was always a standout."

But it has not been plain sailing for Rogers and he has not always stood out. This is the story of a player who has suffered setbacks down the divisions of English football and has since bounced back to the top of the game.

For Villa and now for England, Morgan Rogers is Next Up…

