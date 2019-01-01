Words and Interviews by Sam Blitz | Top image by Ben Scott

Exactly a year ago this week, Morgan Rogers made a short cameo off the bench as Middlesbrough were beaten at Bristol City.

Fast forward 12 months, the forward has now had one of the weeks of his life. an England debut in a brilliant win away at Greece, followed by a new contract at Aston Villa.

It is capping off a brilliant 2024 for the 22-year-old, who has started every single Premier League and Champions League game for Unai Emery's Villa this season. And looking at his style of play, you can see why.

His sheer strength and drive in terms of running ability has gained plenty of plaudits this season. The Villa forward ranks highly among Premier League players when it comes to carrying the ball great distances, taking Emery’s Villa higher up the pitch and into more dangerous areas.

When Rogers put in an impressive display against Arsenal in the second game of this season, footage showed the normally defensively resolute Thomas Partey and Declan Rice falling at the feet of the Villa forward. “The way he was brushing people away, it was like watching Jonah Lomu,” said Jamie Redknapp that day.

These skills are nothing new to those who have followed Rogers’ career for years.

“He’s always been an attacking midfield player who is 6ft 2in, is really quick, highly skilful and his technique is of the highest quality. He’s always set himself apart with those characteristics,” says Brian Barry-Murphy, Rogers’ former academy coach at Manchester City.

“He’s definitely different because he can get the ball and run really quickly, directly and carry the ball big distances.

“Morgan has the ability to receive, turn and run with the ball and really affect opponents. How he moves is really efficient and his size is under-estimated.

“He’s always been big for his age, but now among senior professionals he looks big. That ability to create and score goals with those attributes was always a standout.”

But it has not been plain sailing for Rogers and he has not always stood out. This is the story of a player who has suffered setbacks down the divisions of English football and has since bounced back to the top of the game.

For Villa and now for England, Morgan Rogers is