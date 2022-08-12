Sergio Gomez: Man City boss Pep Guardiola says left-back will remain at club once £11m move from Anderlecht goes through

Pep Guardiola says imminent new signing Sergio Gomez will remain with the Manchester City first-team squad and compete for the left-back position this season.

City agreed an £11m (€13m) deal with Anderlecht to sign Gomez on Thursday, with the 21-year-old due to undergo a medical and complete the move in the next 24-48 hours.

It was initially thought Gomez would have been loaned out once the transfer was completed, but City boss Guardiola confirmed he will stay in Manchester this season.

"You know the club is always working on many possibilities in many positions," he said.

"This one target is a young player, in the youth World Cup years ago the best player was Phil Foden and he was the second-best player.

"He played in Spain U21, young talent for Barcelona, went to Borussia Dortmund, played in good hands under Vincent Kompany.

"He played well, we target him to bring him here.

"He's for now, he will stay with us."

Image: Manchester City are close to signing Gomez from Anderlecht

Gomez was on City's radar when they were chasing a deal for Marc Cucurella, who ultimately signed for Chelsea.

It is understood Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro is a player the Premier League champions are also keen on.

Guerreiro has made 189 appearances for Dortmund, scored 34 goals and assisted 37, since joining in 2016.

One source has told Sky Sports News Stuttgart's Borna Sosa is also on City's list. But another source has indicated he is not currently under consideration.

Image: Manchester City are keen on Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro

Guardiola: Phillips a doubt for Bournemouth

New signing Kalvin Phillips is doubtful for City's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

"Kalvin has some niggles," Guardiola said.

Defender Aymeric Laporte also remains on the sidelines.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City’s win against West Ham in the Premier League