Man City transfer news: Deal expected for Burnley and England goalkeeper James Trafford to return to City

Manchester City are expected to re-sign James Trafford from Burnley after agreeing a deal for the goalkeeper.

The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at City before joining Burnley in 2023. However, after impressing during the Clarets' Championship title win and breaking into the England squad, City have moved to bring him back to the Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle, who wanted to provide competition for their No 1 Nick Pope, had agreed a fee for the goalkeeper, but City triggered a matching clause in Trafford's contract over the last 24 hours, leaving the Tyneside club powerless.

City are set to pay £27m for Trafford, who they sold to Burnley for £14m in 2023, which means this deal is effectively costing them £13m.

The deal agreed with Burnley was worth around £31m plus add-ons, but the price has been reduced for City due to a sell-on clause they inserted in Trafford's contract.

The ex-England U21 goalkeeper, who has been given permission to take a medical, has agreed a five-year contract plus an option year and will compete with Ederson for the number one shirt under Pep Guardiola.

Trafford helped Burnley secure promotion to the Premier League last season with 29 clean sheets, equalling the record for shutouts by a goalkeeper in a single season in English football.

City's first-choice keeper Ederson is of interest to Galatasaray but City want the Brazilian to stay at the club.

Sky Germany have reported that the Turkish club are confident of a deal with City and that personal terms are verbally agreed with the player's agent.

But City have not yet had any approach from Galatasaray, and they do not want their No 1 keeper to leave.

Meanwhile, Stefan Ortega is expected to leave the club but nothing is close. Burnley have been interested in him.

City are understood to be pleased with an effective buy-back option being fruitful for them for one of their academy players, and may feel it is increasingly important to have that option when they sell.

