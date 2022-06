Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2022 - Championship ins and outs

The transfer merry-go-round is back so who's on the move across the Championship this summer?

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Championship ins and outs from the 2022 summer transfer window.

Fees include potential add-ons.

In

None

Out

Jeremie Bela - released

Renedi Masampu - released

Archie Matthews - released

Kristian Pedersen - released

Oriol Soldevila - released

Kane Thompson-Sommers - released

Connal Trueman - released

Yoane Zohore - released

In

Ethan Walker - Preston North End, free

Out

Darragh Lenihan, Middlesbrough - free

Antonis Stergiakis, Panetolikos - free

Luke Brennan - released

Harry Chapman - released

Jacob Davenport - released

Sam Durrant - released

Bradley Johnson - released

Connor McBride - released

Joe Nolan - released

Joe Rothwell - released

In

None

Out

Cameron Antwi - released

Ryan Grant - released

Johnny Johnston - released

Matthew Liptrott - released

Charlie Monks - released

Ethan Robson - released

Sky Sinclair - released

Grant Ward - released

In

Kal Naismith, Luton Town free

Mark Sykes, Oxford United, free

Ben Acey, Guernsey - free

Tim Ap Sion, Guernsey - free

Out

Khari Allen - released

Louis Britton - released

Callum O'Dowda - released

Barney Soady - released

Nathaniel Williams - released

In

Callum West, Macclesfield Town - compensation

Out

None

In

Ebou Adams, Forest Green Rovers - free

Jak Alnwick, St Mirren - free

Jamilu Collins, SC Paderborn - free

Callum O'Dowda, Bristol City - free

Ollie Tanner, Lewes - undisclosed

Out

Sam Bowen, Newport County - undisclosed

Chanka Zimba, Newport County - loan

Aden Flint - released

Marlon Pack - released

Alex Smithies - released

In

None

Out

Declan Drysdale, Newport County - undisclosed

Jordan Shipley, Shrewsbury Town - undisclosed

Aaron Evans-Harriott - released

Jodi Jones - released

Jonny Ngandu - released

Josh Pask - released

In

Will Boyle, Cheltenham Town - free

Francis Hurl, Crystal Palace - free

Out

Kian Harratt, Bradford City - loan

Alex Vallejo - released

Jamal Blackman - released

Reece Brown - released

Fraizer Campbell - released

Carel Eiting - released

Naby Sarr - released

In

None

Out

Tom Eaves - released

Tom Huddlestone - released

Richie Smallwood - released

In

None

Out

TQ Addy - released

Sam Beckwith - released

Elliott Lee - released

Corey Panter - released

Jake Peck - released

In

Kamil Conteh, Watford - free

Out

Sol Bamba - released

Lee Peltier - released

Neil Taylor - released

In

None

Out

Jayden Davis - released

Kai Garande - released

Connor Mahoney - released

Dan Moss - released

Sean O'Brien - released

Alex Pearce - released

Junior Tiensia - released

In

Isaac Hayden, Newcastle United - loan

Out

Rocky Bushiri, Hibernian - undisclosed

Matthew Dennis, MK Dons - undisclosed

Freddie Allen, Doncaster Rovers - free

Josip Drmic, Dinamo Zagreb - free

Reece McAlear, Tranmere Rovers - free

Solomon Alidor-Hamilton - released

Josh Giurgi - released

Nelson Khumbeni - released

Ola Okeowo - released

Aston Oxborough - released

Lukas Rupp - released

In

None

Out

Tom Barkhuizen - released

Jack Baxter - released

Izzy Brown - released

Jacob Holland-Wilkinson - released

Mathew Hudson - released

Paul Huntington - released

Oliver Lombard - released

Joe Rafferty - released

Connor Ripley - released

Joe Rodwell-Grant - released

Scott Sinclair - released

Jamie Thomas - released

Ethan Walker - released

In

None

Out

Charlie Austin - released

Dom Ball - released

Yoann Barbet - released

Dillon Barnes - released

David Marshall - released

Lee Wallace - released

Kieren Westwood - released

In

None

Out

Jordan Addo-Antoine - released

Felipe Araruna - released

Brandon Barker - released

Ethan Bristow - released

Alen Halilovic - released

Junior Hoilett - released

James Holden - released

Marc McNulty - released

Michael Morrison - released

Orjan Nyland - released

Lynford Sackey - released

John Swift - released

Malachi Talent-Aryeetey - released

Terell Thomas - released

In

Conor Washington, Charlton Athletic - free

Out

Freddie Ladapo, Ipswich Town - free

Jake Cooper - released

Jacob Gratton - released

Angus MacDonald - released

Joe Mattock - released

Mickel Miller - released

In

None

Out

Luke Freeman - released

David McGoldrick - released

Lys Mousset - released

In

None

Out

James Chester - released

Steven Fletcher - released

Tom Ince - released

Tommy Smith - released

In

None

Out

Lee Burge - released

Will Grigg - released

Aiden McGeady - released

In

Leon Dajaku, Union Berlin - undisclosed

Out

Nico Defreitas-Hansen - released

Yan Dhanda - released

Josh Gould - released

Ben Hamer - released

Jamie Searle - released

Korey Smith - released

In

Scott Holding, Stockport County - undisclosed

Out

Ben Foster - released

Nicolas Nkoulou - released

In

Jayson Molumby, Brighton - undisclosed

John Swift, Reading - free

Out

Andy Carroll - released

Mark Chidi - released

Zak Delaney - released

Sam Johnstone - released

Kevin Joshua - released

MacKenzie Lamb - released

Leon MacHisa - released

Daniel Ngoma - released

Romaine Sawyers - released

Jamie Soule - released

Aurio Teixeira - released

Owen Windsor - released

In

None

Out

Divin Baningime - released

Tom Costello - released

Gavin Massey - released

Harry McGee - released

Dean Pinnington - released

Timi Sobowale - released